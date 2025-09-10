Ports of Stockholm expands services at Stockholm Norvik Port

Ports of Stockholm says it is expanding its services at Stockholm Norvik Port with a modern goods terminal and bonded warehouse. The facility offers great flexibility and enables the handling of different types of goods.

Ports of Stockholm has invested in a modern facility at Stockholm Norvik Port that offers a combination of a control point for authorities and warehouse management. The facility is equipped with a heated and insulated section as well as an uninsulated section, making it possible to handle and store both temperature-sensitive goods and regular storage.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer our customers a modern goods terminal and bonded warehouse directly adjacent to Stockholm Norvik Port. The facility is an important part of our strategy to improve and expand our service. It will be a great asset for customers who need a secure and efficient logistics solution for their warehouse management. The terminal is adaptable, which enables flexible solutions and the handling of different types of goods," says Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm.

A large part of the facility is a bonded warehouse adapted for the Swedish Food Agency, the Swedish Board of Agriculture and the Swedish Customs. It offers ample space for inspections and temporary storage.

Stockholm Norvik Port is one of five ports in Sweden that has a border control for food. This means that food imported from countries outside the EU can undergo border control on site.

“Having an improved inspection site for the Swedish Customs, the Swedish Board of Agriculture and the Swedish Food Agency at Stockholm Norvik Port is a major advantage for us and our customers. It streamlines the process, increases security and improves quality control. It also saves time and money for importers and exporters, making us a more attractive and competitive port,” continues Johan Wallén.

Stockholm Norvik Port is a modern RoRo and container port at the best possible location in the Baltic Sea. With short approach routes and efficient transport connections, it secures the supply of goods to the Stockholm region, Sweden's largest consumer market by far.