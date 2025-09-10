  1. Home
2025 September 10   17:31

Rolls-Royce presents new mtu engine with 2222 hp and integrated bridge system for series-production yachts

Rolls-Royce says it is further expanding its portfolio of mtu yacht solutions "From Bridge to Propeller". 

At the "Cannes Yachting Festival 2025", Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division will present the advanced mtu 12V2000Z engine with 2222 hp to the public for the first time. With a new mtu NautIQ Bridge for yachts between 30 and 40 metres in length, the company now also offers fully integrated bridge solutions for large series yachts. 

In addition, Rolls-Royce is introducing a new, even more flexible exhaust aftertreatment system in combination with the mtu 4000 series engines. A fuel-efficient POD drive completes the "From Bridge to Propeller" offering.

