  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AFAI Southern Shipyard launches 12th high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Tanzania’s Azam Marine

2025 September 10   17:54

shipbuilding

AFAI Southern Shipyard launches 12th high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Tanzania’s Azam Marine

Kilimanjaro IX, a state-of-the-art 53-metre fast ferry designed by global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther for Azam Marine has been successfully launched by AFAI Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou, China and is now set for sea trials, the vessel designer said.

The vessel is the twelfth (12th) high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for the Tanzanian operator and will service Azam Marine’s popular routes to and from Dar-es-Salaam on the Tanzanian mainland and the islands of Zanzibar, Pemba, and Tanga.

Azam Marine tasked Incat Crowther with both design and quality assurance services throughout the design, build and sea trials of Kilimanjaro IX. Incat Crowther’s in-depth quality assurance process has seen the digital shipbuilder implement a rigorous risk assessment and quality review process throughout every stage of the project to reduce and mitigate potential risks. Incat Crowther’s service included a dedicated resource to Azam Marine throughout the project to coordinate a formal review programme with AFAI Southern Shipyard to ensure Kilimanjaro IXwas successfully delivered on time, and on budget.

The design of Kilimanjaro IX is based on the successful Incat Crowther-designed ferry platform that has formed the basis of Azam Marine’s growing fleet, while featuring a number of design enhancements that improve operational efficiency and the customer experience. Incat Crowther visited the existing fleet in Tanzania to collaborate with the operations and maintenance teams on a comprehensive change register, capturing key opportunities for improvement. These enhancements were incorporated into the vessel specification and design. The implementation was closely monitored by our quality assurance team on site at the shipyard. This rigorous process gave the owner confidence that every upgrade was executed to the highest standard and in full alignment with their operational requirements.

Capable of transporting 679 passengers at speeds of up to 37 knots, Kilimanjaro IX offers spacious and comfortable indoor seating for 334 passengers on the main deck with 40 additional seats on the fore deck and space for 11 standing passengers on the vessel’s aft deck. The vessel’s air-conditioned main deck also features large luggage storage areas, a kiosk and five bathrooms, including one that is wheelchair accessible.

The vessel’s upper deck features covered outdoor seating for 200 passengers as well as a large, air-conditioned VIP cabin for 72 passengers in two distinct categories – a 56-seat VIP class, and a 16-seat Royal class. The upper deck also features a large kiosk, four bathrooms and the vessel’s wheelhouse.

Kilimanjaro IX will undergo sea trials in late 2025 and enter service in early 2026.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

Scorpio Tankers agrees to sell STI Maestro for $42 million

17:31

Rolls-Royce presents new mtu engine with 2222 hp and integrated bridge system for series-production yachts

17:12

Equipping the Royal Australian Navy with next generation autonomous undersea vehicles

17:10

Port of Long Beach invests $102 million in zero-emissions equipment, marine engines and terminal planning

16:53

Shield AI and HII announce partnership to advance modular cross-domain autonomy

16:25

Mawani: Transshipment containers recorded significant growth of 14.68%, reaching 189,407 TEUs

16:13

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans overseas units for container ship projects worth RMB 28.94 billion

15:33

Ports of Stockholm expands services at Stockholm Norvik Port

15:32

Pareto Securities says VLCC spot could cross $100,000/day in Q4

15:16

Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

15:10

Port of Thisvi invests in Konecranes electric crane to double capacity

15:07

TotalEnergies takes 10% stake in Rio Grande LNG Train

15:02

Seasystems and Stena Bulk sign cooperation deal on jettyless LNG technologies

15:01

Edison signs long-term LNG purchase deal with Shell from the United States

14:42

ABB and Blykalla extend partnership to maritime nuclear propulsion

14:04

Maher Terminals deploys Nokia Edge and private wireless to boost port operations

14:00

Navios Maritime Partners buys four containership resales for $460 million with five-year charters

13:32

Norse Ship Management selects NexusWave for digitalisation

13:02

Port of Long Beach halts Pier G after ZIM-chartered Mississippi drops about 67 containers

12:40

Global Maritime Forum report highlights readiness of methanol and ammonia for large-scale adoption, WinGD says

12:00

Svitzer launches first fully battery-powered tugboat in Denmark

11:30

Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

11:00

Port of Antwerp-Bruges adds new rail services to Switzerland, Germany and China

10:20

ABS grants approval in principle for MODEC and MOL offshore CO2 storage and injection unit

10:00

HD Hyundai secures 36 certifications and MOUs during Milan gas exhibition

09:43

Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

09:21

Wärtsilä to supply electric propulsion systems for Molslinjen ferries built by Incat Tasmania

09:14

MOL, HD KSOE, and HHI secure AiP from Lloyd's Register for floating ammonia cracker unit

01:19

LR and HD Hyundai Mipo launch joint project for 22K CBM LNG bunkering vessel

01:14

Panama Canal to introduce risk-based vessel inspections from 1 October

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news