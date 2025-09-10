AFAI Southern Shipyard launches 12th high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Tanzania’s Azam Marine

Kilimanjaro IX, a state-of-the-art 53-metre fast ferry designed by global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther for Azam Marine has been successfully launched by AFAI Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou, China and is now set for sea trials, the vessel designer said.

The vessel is the twelfth (12th) high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for the Tanzanian operator and will service Azam Marine’s popular routes to and from Dar-es-Salaam on the Tanzanian mainland and the islands of Zanzibar, Pemba, and Tanga.

Azam Marine tasked Incat Crowther with both design and quality assurance services throughout the design, build and sea trials of Kilimanjaro IX. Incat Crowther’s in-depth quality assurance process has seen the digital shipbuilder implement a rigorous risk assessment and quality review process throughout every stage of the project to reduce and mitigate potential risks. Incat Crowther’s service included a dedicated resource to Azam Marine throughout the project to coordinate a formal review programme with AFAI Southern Shipyard to ensure Kilimanjaro IXwas successfully delivered on time, and on budget.

The design of Kilimanjaro IX is based on the successful Incat Crowther-designed ferry platform that has formed the basis of Azam Marine’s growing fleet, while featuring a number of design enhancements that improve operational efficiency and the customer experience. Incat Crowther visited the existing fleet in Tanzania to collaborate with the operations and maintenance teams on a comprehensive change register, capturing key opportunities for improvement. These enhancements were incorporated into the vessel specification and design. The implementation was closely monitored by our quality assurance team on site at the shipyard. This rigorous process gave the owner confidence that every upgrade was executed to the highest standard and in full alignment with their operational requirements.

Capable of transporting 679 passengers at speeds of up to 37 knots, Kilimanjaro IX offers spacious and comfortable indoor seating for 334 passengers on the main deck with 40 additional seats on the fore deck and space for 11 standing passengers on the vessel’s aft deck. The vessel’s air-conditioned main deck also features large luggage storage areas, a kiosk and five bathrooms, including one that is wheelchair accessible.

The vessel’s upper deck features covered outdoor seating for 200 passengers as well as a large, air-conditioned VIP cabin for 72 passengers in two distinct categories – a 56-seat VIP class, and a 16-seat Royal class. The upper deck also features a large kiosk, four bathrooms and the vessel’s wheelhouse.

Kilimanjaro IX will undergo sea trials in late 2025 and enter service in early 2026.