Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KNCC for Elevated Pressure LCO₂ system

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) for its Elevated Pressure Liquefied Carbon Dioxide (LCO₂-EP) cargo containment system. The AiP was awarded at Gastech 2025 in Milan.

The KNCC system is designed to transport LCO₂ at elevated pressures, reducing the need for ultra-low carriage temperatures. According to the company, this simplifies containment requirements and gives shipowners greater flexibility in vessel design.

The design underwent a comprehensive review by LR as part of a joint development project between the two companies. LR provided technical input and guidance to support further refinement before potential commercial deployment.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a United Kingdom–based classification society and independent risk management organisation, providing compliance, certification, and technical services for the maritime and energy industries.

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) is a joint venture between Knutsen Group of Norway and Japan’s NYK Line, focused on developing and operating ships for the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide.

Gastech is an international exhibition and conference for the energy and gas industries, bringing together companies, governments, and technology providers.