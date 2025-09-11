Freire Shipyard launches Saputi II fishing vessel for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries in Vigo

Freire Shipyard launched the Saputi II, an Arctic freezer trawler built for Canadian fishing company Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation, according to the company's release.

The 79-metre-long vessel, with a 17-metre beam and accommodation for 34 crew members, is equipped with a high-efficiency, low-emission Wärtsilä engine. It was designed by Skipsteknisk with support from Allswater Marine Consultants.

According to Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation President and CEO Harry Flaherty, “We are proud to introduce the Saputi II to our fleet. This vessel will not only improve our operational efficiency but also support our efforts to protect marine ecosystems.”

Marcos and Guillermo Freire, general managers of Freire Shipyard, described the project as “a significant step forward for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation and a milestone in the fishing industry, promoting the sustainable development of shrimp and Greenland halibut fishing in Arctic waters.”

The Saputi II has a processing capacity of 750 tonnes of shrimp and 1,100 tonnes of Greenland halibut, compared to 580 and 900 tonnes for its predecessor Saputi. The vessel is also equipped with automated systems for catching, sorting, cooking, freezing, and robotic palletizing, designed to maximise efficiency, improve working conditions for the crew and preserve product freshness.

Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation (QFC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of QC, an Inuit birthright development corporation established by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. Headquartered in Nunavut, Canada, QFC operates multi-species offshore factory freezer vessels, with a mandate to create employment and economic opportunities for Inuit in the Qikiqtani Region.

Freire Shipyard is a family-owned Spanish company founded in Vigo in 1895. It specialises in the construction and repair of high-technology steel vessels up to 155 metres, including oceanographic and research vessels, fishing vessels, offshore support units, yachts, and patrol ships. The company has built more than 280 vessels for clients in over 25 countries.