  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Freire Shipyard launches Saputi II fishing vessel for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries in Vigo

2025 September 11   09:41

shipbuilding

Freire Shipyard launches Saputi II fishing vessel for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries in Vigo

Freire Shipyard launched the Saputi II, an Arctic freezer trawler built for Canadian fishing company Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation, according to the company's release.

The 79-metre-long vessel, with a 17-metre beam and accommodation for 34 crew members, is equipped with a high-efficiency, low-emission Wärtsilä engine. It was designed by Skipsteknisk with support from Allswater Marine Consultants.  

According to Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation President and CEO Harry Flaherty, “We are proud to introduce the Saputi II to our fleet. This vessel will not only improve our operational efficiency but also support our efforts to protect marine ecosystems.” 

Marcos and Guillermo Freire, general managers of Freire Shipyard, described the project as “a significant step forward for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation and a milestone in the fishing industry, promoting the sustainable development of shrimp and Greenland halibut fishing in Arctic waters.”  

The Saputi II has a processing capacity of 750 tonnes of shrimp and 1,100 tonnes of Greenland halibut, compared to 580 and 900 tonnes for its predecessor Saputi. The vessel is also equipped with automated systems for catching, sorting, cooking, freezing, and robotic palletizing, designed to maximise efficiency, improve working conditions for the crew and preserve product freshness. 

Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation (QFC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of QC, an Inuit birthright development corporation established by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. Headquartered in Nunavut, Canada, QFC operates multi-species offshore factory freezer vessels, with a mandate to create employment and economic opportunities for Inuit in the Qikiqtani Region.  

Freire Shipyard is a family-owned Spanish company founded in Vigo in 1895. It specialises in the construction and repair of high-technology steel vessels up to 155 metres, including oceanographic and research vessels, fishing vessels, offshore support units, yachts, and patrol ships. The company has built more than 280 vessels for clients in over 25 countries.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:09

Curtin Maritime orders eight hybrid-electric tugboats from Arc in $160 million deal

09:08

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KNCC for Elevated Pressure LCO₂ system

08:58

Grimaldi Group takes delivery of new ammonia ready vessel Grande Auckland

2025 September 10

18:04

Scorpio Tankers agrees to sell STI Maestro for $42 million

17:54

AFAI Southern Shipyard launches 12th high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Tanzania’s Azam Marine

17:31

Rolls-Royce presents new mtu engine with 2222 hp and integrated bridge system for series-production yachts

17:12

Equipping the Royal Australian Navy with next generation autonomous undersea vehicles

17:10

Port of Long Beach invests $102 million in zero-emissions equipment, marine engines and terminal planning

16:53

Shield AI and HII announce partnership to advance modular cross-domain autonomy

16:25

Mawani: Transshipment containers recorded significant growth of 14.68%, reaching 189,407 TEUs

16:13

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans overseas units for container ship projects worth RMB 28.94 billion

15:33

Ports of Stockholm expands services at Stockholm Norvik Port

15:32

Pareto Securities says VLCC spot could cross $100,000/day in Q4

15:16

Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

15:10

Port of Thisvi invests in Konecranes electric crane to double capacity

15:07

TotalEnergies takes 10% stake in Rio Grande LNG Train

15:02

Seasystems and Stena Bulk sign cooperation deal on jettyless LNG technologies

15:01

Edison signs long-term LNG purchase deal with Shell from the United States

14:42

ABB and Blykalla extend partnership to maritime nuclear propulsion

14:04

Maher Terminals deploys Nokia Edge and private wireless to boost port operations

14:00

Navios Maritime Partners buys four containership resales for $460 million with five-year charters

13:32

Norse Ship Management selects NexusWave for digitalisation

13:02

Port of Long Beach halts Pier G after ZIM-chartered Mississippi drops about 67 containers

12:40

Global Maritime Forum report highlights readiness of methanol and ammonia for large-scale adoption, WinGD says

12:00

Svitzer launches first fully battery-powered tugboat in Denmark

11:30

Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

11:00

Port of Antwerp-Bruges adds new rail services to Switzerland, Germany and China

10:20

ABS grants approval in principle for MODEC and MOL offshore CO2 storage and injection unit

10:00

HD Hyundai secures 36 certifications and MOUs during Milan gas exhibition

09:43

Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news