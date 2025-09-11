Saipem secures $1.5 billion offshore contract for Sakarya gas field phase three

Saipem has been awarded a new offshore contract by Turkish Petroleum OTC for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development in Turkey, valued at approximately 1.5 billion USD, according to the company's release.

Sakarya, the largest offshore natural gas field discovered in Turkey, is located about 170 kilometers off the coast of Filyos in Zonguldak province.

The third development phase provides for a new floating production unit supplied by 27 wells in the Sakarya and Amasra fields, connected to an onshore facility in Filyos through a new trunkline.

Saipem’s scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation of eight rigid flowlines and a 24-inch diameter gas export pipeline about 183 kilometers long, reaching depths of up to 2,200 meters and linking the offshore field to Filyos. The contract will run for about three years, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027 using the Castorone pipelay vessel.

The company completed the first phase of Sakarya in 2021 and is finalizing work on the second phase awarded in 2023.

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company headquartered in Milan. It provides engineering, procurement, construction and drilling services primarily for the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Turkish Petroleum OTC is a subsidiary of Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), the national oil and gas company of Turkey.