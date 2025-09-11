Fairbanks Morse Defense acquires Vestdavit to expand naval handling systems

Fairbanks Morse Defense has acquired Vestdavit, a Bergen-based supplier of davits and handling systems, purchasing all equity from its four owners for an undisclosed amount, according to the company's release.

The company said the deal expands its ability to deliver integrated equipment and service capabilities to naval and commercial operators worldwide.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense and Vestdavit share a longstanding commitment to providing mission-critical equipment for navies that are protecting the freedom of the seas,” said Steve Pykett, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense. “Vestdavit’s advanced handling technologies complement our existing portfolio while broadening our OEM and service capabilities. In turn, Vestdavit will benefit from our worldwide support infrastructure, ensuring customers receive the highest standard of service wherever they operate.”

Vestdavit has delivered more than 2,200 davit systems to naval and offshore operators and developed dual-point lifting systems, automated boat-handling technologies, and launch and recovery systems for unmanned vessels.

According to the companies, these technologies are critical for the U.S. Navy’s planned Large Unmanned Surface Vessels and Large Unmanned Undersea Vessels.

Mutual customers include the U.S. Navy, UK Royal Navy, and the Canadian Coast Guard. The acquisition also extends Fairbanks Morse Defense’s presence with NATO fleets such as the French, Italian, German, Royal Netherlands, Belgian, Finnish, and Norwegian navies.

The deal adds Vestdavit’s manufacturing facility in Poland and service centers in the Netherlands and Seattle, Washington, to Fairbanks Morse Defense’s operational network. Vestdavit customers will gain access to engines, motors, valves, ventilation systems, water treatment technologies, and other products from Fairbanks Morse Defense.

Vestdavit will join Welin Lambie, the UK-based davit manufacturer acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense in 2023, in offering a broader range of davit solutions. Earlier in 2025, Fairbanks Morse Defense also acquired the Rolls-Royce Naval Propulsors business, restoring the Bird-Johnson brand to propellers produced in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and adding waterjets from Walpole, Massachusetts.

Fairbanks Morse Defense is a U.S.-based defense contractor that provides propulsion systems, power solutions, and critical components for naval and commercial maritime operations. The company operates as part of Arcline Investment Management’s portfolio and serves government and defense clients internationally.

Vestdavit AS is a privately held Norwegian company headquartered in Bergen, specializing in davit systems and marine handling equipment for naval and offshore operators. Its product line includes solutions for boat launch, recovery, and transfer operations in challenging sea conditions.