Curtin Maritime orders eight hybrid-electric tugboats from Arc in $160 million deal

Arc announced a $160 million contract with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric ship assist tugboats. The vessels will be built in collaboration with Snow & Co shipyard, in what the companies describe as the largest commercial deployment of electric workboats in the marine industry, according to the company's release.

Four of the tugboats are scheduled for delivery before the end of 2027. Each tugboat is planned to be powered by Arc’s vertically integrated electric powertrains, providing more than 4,000 horsepower and supported by a battery buffer of either 5 or 6 megawatt-hours. The project is fully funded by private investment.

According to the companies, the design seeks to reduce operating costs, lower maintenance demands, and compete directly with diesel-powered boats on price.

Arc noted that the contract extends its activities beyond recreational models such as the Arc One, Arc Sport, and Arc Coast, aligning with its long-term goal to “power everything on the water.”

Arc Arc Boat Company, incorporated in the United States, designs and manufactures electric boats. Established in Los Angeles in 2021 by former aerospace and automotive engineers, the company has developed a portfolio of high-performance recreational vessels.

Curtin Maritime Corp. is a U.S.-based marine services provider founded in 1997 and headquartered in Long Beach, California. The company operates a fleet of vessels and barges that support construction, dredging, towing, and offshore logistics projects.