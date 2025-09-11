Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of 42,200MT bulk carrier OCEAN ARIEL

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. announced that it delivered the bulk carrier “OCEAN ARIEL” as the first TESS42 vessel at its Tsuneishi Factory.

The company stated that the TESS42 design keeps the same overall length as the TESS38 model but increases deadweight capacity to about 42,200 metric tons and introduces enhanced fuel efficiency through proprietary technology.

The vessel has been designed for flexible cargo operations. According to the company, it can transport iron ore, grains, coal, lumber, hot coils, sulfur, and other commodities. Semi-box-type cargo holds are intended to improve suitability for carrying steel products.

Key specifications of the OCEAN ARIEL include a length overall of approximately 180 meters, a moulded breadth of 32.2 meters, a moulded depth of 15.4 meters, and a gross tonnage of about 26,700.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Japanese corporation engaged in the construction of various types of vessels, including bulk carriers and container ships. The company is part of the Tsuneishi Group, which also has operations in ship repair, engineering, and related industries.