2025 September 11

shipbuilding

Britoil Offshore Services orders winch systems from Kongsberg Maritime for six anchor handling vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard for the supply of low-pressure hydraulic winch systems for six new 80-ton bollard pull anchor handling vessels ordered by Britoil Offshore Services, according to the company's release.

The agreement includes an option for an additional two vessels.  Deliveries are scheduled between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.  

According to Kongsberg Maritime regional sales manager for Southeast Asia, Lester Bok, "This agreement reflects our commitment to delivering robust, high-performance equipment tailored to the needs of modern offshore operations. We are proud to support Britoil and Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard with our proven winch systems, and we look forward to contributing to the success of this new fleet."  

Mohit Sabharwal, global head of technical for Britoil Offshore Services, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Kongsberg Maritime on this important project for Britoil. Their expertise in offshore deck machinery and their reputation for reliability make them a valuable partner. Together, we are building vessels that will set new standards in anchor handling performance and operational efficiency." 

Kongsberg Maritime is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, a publicly listed Norwegian technology group. The company develops and supplies maritime automation, navigation, and offshore equipment solutions for the shipping, oil and gas, and defense sectors.  

Britoil Offshore Services is a privately held company registered in Singapore. It provides anchor handling, towing, and offshore support services, primarily operating a fleet of vessels serving the energy and marine industries.  

Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese state-owned enterprise engaged in shipbuilding and marine engineering. The company specializes in the construction of offshore support vessels, tugs, and other specialized ships.

