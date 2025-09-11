  1. Home
2025 September 11   13:52

ABS grants approval in principle to SBM Offshore for blue ammonia concept

ABS has issued an approval in principle (AIP) for SBM Offshore’s new floating offshore ammonia production and storage facility. 

The concept is designed to convert extracted natural gas into ammonia while capturing the associated CO2 through Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology. The resulting ammonia is intended for use as energy in the power and maritime transportation sectors, as well as for the global ammonia market.  

“We are seeing increasing innovation and new developments around ammonia as an alternative fuel, whether as a carrier of hydrogen or as a fuel in its own right. ABS is proud to work with SBM Offshore on this project, sharing our deep insight into the safety challenges of ammonia, along with our extensive technical expertise on complex floating production facilities,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.  

According to SBM Offshore, the facility is part of its plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. ABS conducted design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a classification society organized as a not-for-profit corporation, providing classification and technical advisory services for the marine and offshore industries. It develops and applies standards for the design, construction, and operational maintenance of ships and offshore facilities worldwide. 

SBM Offshore N.V. is a publicly listed company incorporated in the Netherlands. It provides floating production systems and services to the offshore energy industry, including engineering, supply, installation, and operation of floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units.

ammonia

ABS

