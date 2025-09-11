  1. Home
2025 September 11   14:03

ports

Rijeka Gateway begins container terminal operations after €380 mln investment

Rijeka Gateway marked the start of its operational phase with the arrival of its first commercial vessel, Al Jasrah, measuring 368 meters in length and 51 meters in width, according to the company's release.

The ship arrived from Port Said, Egypt, on the Asia–Europe route. The captain of Al Jasrah received a commemorative recognition from Rijeka Gateway representatives Peter Corfitsen and Tomislav Rosandić, alongside Croatian Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butković.

Oleg Butković said the event represented “a historic moment not only for Rijeka and the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County but also for the whole of Croatia.” He noted the project’s challenges, including financing, access road construction, and the concession agreement, and said the terminal’s full capacity of one million TEU would “open a new chapter” for Croatia’s transport sector and economy.

Denis Vukorepa, Director of the Port of Rijeka Authority, emphasized the scale of investment, citing a total of around €600 million across terminal and transport infrastructure, including a €380 million concessionaire investment and a 400-meter quay financed by a World Bank loan. He underlined the involvement of the Croatian Government, the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, the Port of Rijeka Authority, HŽ Infrastruktura, Croatian Roads, and Rijeka Gateway. He said 250 professionals had already been employed and that the project positioned Rijeka as a leader in the Northern Adriatic.

Peter Corfitsen, CEO of Rijeka Gateway, called the launch “more than just infrastructure,” highlighting the role of 250 employees, set to rise to 300, in meeting operational standards.

CFO Tomislav Rosandić stressed the importance of rail connectivity, with plans for 60 percent of traffic to move by rail and support for construction of the lowland railway.

The terminal has been included in the Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd on the EA12 service.

Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer, Ocean, A.P. Moller – Maersk, said Rijeka Gateway’s location and infrastructure position it as “a key entry point for emerging markets.”

The facility represents Croatia’s largest private logistics investment to date. Built as a joint venture between APM Terminals and ENNA Group, it began with a €380 million investment. In its first phase, the terminal includes 400 meters of quay, a depth of 20 meters, and capacity of 650,000 TEU, with planned expansion to 680 meters of quay and over one million TEU. Equipment includes four remotely operated ship-to-shore cranes, 15 rubber-tyred gantry cranes, two rail-mounted gantry cranes, and 28 terminal tractors. Operations will be managed with automation and renewable energy.

As part of the project, Rijeka Gateway also completed the renovation of Warehouse 22 in the Metropolis complex. The historic building, restored under conservation supervision and fitted with anti-seismic measures, will serve as the company’s headquarters.

Rijeka Gateway is a container terminal in Rijeka, Croatia, operated as a joint venture between APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller – Maersk, and ENNA Group. It functions under a concession agreement with the Port of Rijeka Authority.

APM Terminals is a global terminal operator and a subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. It manages port and terminal operations across multiple continents.

