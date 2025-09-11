Wison New Energies and H2Carrier AS launch collaboration on green ammonia production in Norway

Wison New Energies and H2Carrier AS announced a joint initiative aimed at reducing costs in the production of green ammonia. The collaboration will combine Wison’s EPCIC execution capabilities, cost efficiency and project experience with H2Carrier’s project development and floating production expertise.

The companies intend to deliver a 500MW Green Ammonia FPSO in northern Norway, applying innovation, scale and standardization in areas with low-cost electricity resources.

The solution is based on experience from FPSO and FLNG developments and is designed to use existing technologies to deliver renewable energy efficiently while minimizing environmental impact on land.

“This project exclusive collaboration between Wison and H2Carrier … confirms our commitment in this direction,” said Dr. Yi H., President of Europe, Wison New Energies. He emphasized that Wison views Power-to-X and green ammonia as strategic pillars for growth and highlighted Norway’s role in green developments and its large ship-owning base.

“By using remote, low-cost renewable energy in combination with cost-optimized construction, integration and project execution, we aim to achieve the most competitive production cost of green ammonia,” said Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier AS. He noted that the project and the company’s wider portfolio of large-scale P2XFloater™ projects are designed to enable standardization, replicability and shorter project cycles.

Wison New Energies is a subsidiary of Wison Group, a company incorporated in China. It operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contractor, specializing in energy infrastructure projects including LNG, FLNG and petrochemicals.

H2Carrier AS is a Norwegian private limited company headquartered in Oslo. It develops floating energy infrastructure solutions, including its proprietary P2XFloater™ concept for producing green hydrogen and green ammonia at scale.