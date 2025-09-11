  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MET Group and Keppel finalise agreement for LNG supply to Singapore

2025 September 11   15:04

LNG

MET Group and Keppel finalise agreement for LNG supply to Singapore

MET Group has finalised a Heads of Agreement with Keppel Ltd.’s Infrastructure Division and a licensed LNG importer for long-term LNG deliveries of 0.5 million tonnes per annum to Singapore, according to the company's release.

The supply is planned from MET’s European LNG import portfolio. Keppel holds a 10% stake in MET. According to MET, this is its first long-term contract in the Pacific region, following its activity in spot and mid-term deliveries in the basin.

The agreement is conditional upon the signing of an LNG Sales & Purchase Agreement and fulfilment of conditions precedent, including regulatory approval.

MET Group is a privately-owned integrated energy company headquartered in Switzerland. It operates in natural gas and electricity markets across Europe and beyond, with subsidiaries in 20 countries. The company reported consolidated sales revenue of EUR 17.9 billion in 2024, with 140 billion cubic metres of traded natural gas and 76 terawatt hours of traded electricity.

Keppel Ltd. is a Singapore-incorporated public company listed on the Singapore Exchange. It operates as a global asset manager and service provider in infrastructure, real estate and digital connectivity. Keppel manages a portfolio that includes private funds, listed trusts and sustainability-focused infrastructure projects in over 20 countries.

Topics:

LNG

Keppel

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:34

Port of Portland and Harbor Industrial finalize deal to secure container operations at Terminal 6

16:23

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry сompletes China's first methanol bunkering at shipyard

16:04

TEN Ltd orders three new VLCCs from Hanwha Ocean with option for fourth

16:01

Huisman wins order for 2,600mt leg encircling crane from Hanwha Ocean

15:38

South Korea allocates 7.3 trln won to fund icebreaker projects for Arctic shipping routes

15:24

Panama Canal Authority reports August metrics, launches process for gas pipeline concession

14:59

DNV: alternative-fuel fleet capacity set to double by 2028

14:51

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd sign multi-year liquefied biomethane supply deal

14:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 37, 2025

14:26

RINA grants Approval in Principle to KOMAC for LNG-fuelled hydrogen-ready LCO₂ carrier

14:20

Wison New Energies and H2Carrier AS launch collaboration on green ammonia production in Norway

14:03

Rijeka Gateway begins container terminal operations after €380 mln investment

13:52

ABS grants approval in principle to SBM Offshore for blue ammonia concept

13:09

Alaska LNG and JERA sign letter of intent for 1 MTPA LNG offtake

12:09

Saipem secures $1.5 billion offshore contract for Sakarya gas field phase three

11:20

Britoil Offshore Services orders winch systems from Kongsberg Maritime for six anchor handling vessels

11:09

Fairbanks Morse Defense acquires Vestdavit to expand naval handling systems

10:16

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of 42,200MT bulk carrier OCEAN ARIEL

10:09

Curtin Maritime orders eight hybrid-electric tugboats from Arc in $160 million deal

09:41

Freire Shipyard launches Saputi II fishing vessel for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries in Vigo

09:08

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KNCC for Elevated Pressure LCO₂ system

08:58

Grimaldi Group takes delivery of new ammonia ready vessel Grande Auckland

2025 September 10

18:04

Scorpio Tankers agrees to sell STI Maestro for $42 million

17:54

AFAI Southern Shipyard launches 12th high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Tanzania’s Azam Marine

17:31

Rolls-Royce presents new mtu engine with 2222 hp and integrated bridge system for series-production yachts

17:12

Equipping the Royal Australian Navy with next generation autonomous undersea vehicles

17:10

Port of Long Beach invests $102 million in zero-emissions equipment, marine engines and terminal planning

16:53

Shield AI and HII announce partnership to advance modular cross-domain autonomy

16:25

Mawani: Transshipment containers recorded significant growth of 14.68%, reaching 189,407 TEUs

16:13

Ningbo Ocean Shipping plans overseas units for container ship projects worth RMB 28.94 billion

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news