MET Group and Keppel finalise agreement for LNG supply to Singapore

MET Group has finalised a Heads of Agreement with Keppel Ltd.’s Infrastructure Division and a licensed LNG importer for long-term LNG deliveries of 0.5 million tonnes per annum to Singapore, according to the company's release.

The supply is planned from MET’s European LNG import portfolio. Keppel holds a 10% stake in MET. According to MET, this is its first long-term contract in the Pacific region, following its activity in spot and mid-term deliveries in the basin.

The agreement is conditional upon the signing of an LNG Sales & Purchase Agreement and fulfilment of conditions precedent, including regulatory approval.

MET Group is a privately-owned integrated energy company headquartered in Switzerland. It operates in natural gas and electricity markets across Europe and beyond, with subsidiaries in 20 countries. The company reported consolidated sales revenue of EUR 17.9 billion in 2024, with 140 billion cubic metres of traded natural gas and 76 terawatt hours of traded electricity.

Keppel Ltd. is a Singapore-incorporated public company listed on the Singapore Exchange. It operates as a global asset manager and service provider in infrastructure, real estate and digital connectivity. Keppel manages a portfolio that includes private funds, listed trusts and sustainability-focused infrastructure projects in over 20 countries.