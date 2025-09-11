  1. Home
  Panama Canal Authority reports August metrics, launches process for gas pipeline concession

2025 September 11

Panama Canal Authority reports August metrics, launches process for gas pipeline concession

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced August operating statistics and confirmed the launch of a process to award a concession for a gas pipeline, presented as part of a new energy corridor along the interoceanic route.

In Advisory To Shipping No. A-26-2025, dated September 9, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a three-stage selection process, starting with pre-qualification later this year, followed by dialogue with interested parties, and concluding in the fourth quarter of 2026.

President José Raúl Mulino, speaking in Tokyo, stated: “The pipeline we are announcing today is a strategic bet by Panama to remain a key country in the global economy, generating development for Panamanians and ensuring the sustainability and competitiveness of the Panama Canal.”

According to the advisory, August daily averages were 32.2 arrivals and 32.5 oceangoing transits, with highs of 43 and 37 and lows of 24 and 26, respectively.

Total oceangoing transits reached 1,009, split into 150 vessels of less than 91’ beam (14.9%), 546 of 91’ to under 107’ (54.1%), and 313 Neopanamax vessels (31.0%).

Canal Waters Time averaged 21.6 hours, while In-Transit Time averaged 10.7 hours. Booking slots excluding auctioned capacity were: Neopanamax 125 available and 158 used (126.40%), Supers 491 and 467 (95.11%), and Regular 108 and 107 (99.07%). Of 395 auctioned slots, 382 were utilized (96.18%).

Maintenance in August and early September included several single-lane outages at Panamax locks and one culvert outage from August 26 to September 6. Tentative outages are scheduled through December for both Panamax and Neopanamax locks.

The advisory reiterates normal transit capacity of 34–36 vessels per day for Panamax and 9–11 for Neopanamax, with maximum sustainable Canal capacity estimated at 36–38 vessels daily.

The ACP frames the pipeline as part of a broader plan to diversify revenues and expand services without requiring more water. The Energy Corridor concept also includes an intermodal logistics hub with transshipment terminals and storage areas, with initial projects in Corozal and in Telfers.

Economic estimates project average annual job creation of more than 6,500 during construction and nearly 9,600 in operation, along with average annual state revenue of B/.160 million during construction and more than B/.1,500 million in operation.

Added value to the economy is estimated at B/.590 million annually during construction and B/.2,700 million during operations. The advisory notes it will be canceled for record purposes on September 30, 2025.  

The Panama Canal Authority is a legal entity of the Republic of Panama, responsible for the administration, operation, maintenance, modernization and improvement of the Panama Canal, as established by Title XIV of the Panamanian Constitution and the Organic Law of the ACP. It is governed by a Board of Directors and managed by an Administrator. 

