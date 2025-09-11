  1. Home
2025 September 11   16:34

ports

Port of Portland and Harbor Industrial finalize deal to secure container operations at Terminal 6

The Port of Portland announced that container shipping will continue at Terminal 6, Oregon’s only active international container terminal, following an agreement with Harbor Industrial.

Terminal 6 supports 1,500 family wage jobs and businesses across Oregon. The state exports $42 billion annually, with at least one in eight jobs tied to international trade.

A majority, 88 percent, of exporters are small or medium businesses. The Port has worked since 2018 to restore container service and secure a private partner, reflecting a common model at U.S. container ports.

Harbor Industrial will take over container and breakbulk operations at Terminal 6 by December 31, 2025, with operations continuing during the transition.

In June, Oregon legislators approved $20 million, recommended by Gov. Kotek, for capital improvements at the terminal.

The Port of Portland is a public agency that manages marine terminals, airports, and industrial land in Oregon. It operates as a municipal corporation under state law, focusing on trade, transportation, and economic development.

Harbor Industrial Services is a privately held company engaged in stevedoring and terminal operations. The firm provides labor and operational management at ports, including handling of containerized and breakbulk cargo.

