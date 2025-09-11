  1. Home
2025 September 11

Kaleris introduces Terminal Insights to tackle bottlenecks in terminal operations

Kaleris announced the launch of Terminal Insights, a new offering that combines software and consulting services to address bottlenecks in marine terminal operations.

The product is part of the company’s Advanced Optimization suite and is designed to provide real-time visibility, analytics and expert support for terminal operators.

“Terminal operators are under immense pressure to deliver speed and efficiency in an increasingly complex supply chain,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “Terminal Insights is a game-changer in this type of environment. It gives our customers the tools and expertise to move from reactive firefighting to proactive excellence.”

Terminal Insights includes OpsView and Analytics, which consolidates operational data into a real-time view, with dashboards, KPIs and analytics. It also offers Execution Visibility Platform connectivity with built-in APIs that integrate with terminal operating systems, crane systems and external platforms. In addition, Kaleris Optimization Services experts collaborate directly with terminal teams to analyze data and implement process changes.

According to Kaleris, early adopters of Terminal Insights reported a 37% reduction in rehandles, a 20% reduction in unladen driving, a 21% increase in berth productivity, a 21% increase in terminal truck moves per hour, a 19% increase in Gross Moves Per Hour (GMPH), and a 10% increase in RTG moves per hour, often within a few months of implementation.

Kaleris is a global software company incorporated in the United States. It provides technology solutions for supply chain execution, including yard and transportation management systems, terminal operating systems and ocean shipping software. The company serves more than 650 customers across 92 countries.

