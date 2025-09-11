ABS, University of Michigan, Sea Forrest and Singapore Institute of Technology sign agreement on maritime electrification

ABS, the University of Michigan, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Sea Forrest Technologies (S) Pte Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on maritime electrification and battery technologies.

The agreement sets out a framework for cooperation on academic and scientific projects, including joint research, workshops, publications and reports.

“Electrification is a key technology in the industry that offers tangible benefits in marine and offshore operations, supporting advancements in efficiency and regulatory compliance. ABS is proud to work with leading research institutions like the University of Michigan and Singapore Institute of Technology, as well as forward-thinking innovators such as Sea Forrest, to strengthen maritime safety around these important technologies,” said Patrick Ryan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of ABS.

ABS has also developed guidance on alternative hybrid electrical technologies and operates the ABS Electrification Center in Singapore, which supports maritime decarbonization projects globally.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a classification society established in the United States, providing regulatory and technical services for the marine and offshore industries. It sets standards for vessel design, construction and maintenance, with a focus on safety and compliance.