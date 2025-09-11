RINA grants Approval in Principle to KOMAC for LNG-fuelled hydrogen-ready LCO₂ carrier

RINA has awarded Korea Maritime Consultants Co., Ltd. (KOMAC) an Approval in Principle for a newly developed 40,000 CBM LNG-fuelled, hydrogen-ready liquid CO₂ carrier.

The vessel is designed for the emerging LCO₂ shipping market, which currently has only a limited number of ships in operation or under construction. KOMAC’s design is intended to meet the growing demand as international projects accelerate.

The carrier will be capable of using hydrogen produced on board and on demand, aligning with the International Maritime Organization’s 2050 decarbonization targets. RINA stated that the AiP demonstrates both technical progress and collaboration.

“This AiP reinforces the close and productive relationship between RINA and KOMAC, highlighting our shared commitment to accelerating the transition toward low and zero-carbon operations,” said Simone Manca, North Asia Marine Vice President at RINA.

The companies indicated plans to deepen their cooperation in developing maritime engineering solutions.

KOMAC (Korea Maritime Consultants Co., Ltd.) is a privately established organization of naval architects and marine engineers founded in 1969 in South Korea. The company provides ship design, construction supervision, procurement, and consultancy services for shipbuilders and owners in more than 30 countries. KOMAC has designed over 1,700 vessels and supervised construction of more than 1,400 ships. It has also contributed to the planning of major South Korean shipyard projects, including facilities now operated by Hanhwa Ocean and Samsung Group.

RINA S.p.A. is a multinational company headquartered in Italy, providing inspection, certification, classification, and engineering consulting services across sectors such as energy, marine, infrastructure and mobility, real estate, and industry.