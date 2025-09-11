Huisman wins order for 2,600mt leg encircling crane from Hanwha Ocean

Huisman has secured a contract from Hanwha Ocean for the design and construction of a 2,600mt Leg Encircling Crane, according to the company's release.

This is the third contract of its kind, following two earlier orders for identical cranes. Those units are intended for wind turbine installation vessels under construction by Hanwha Ocean for Cadeler. The newly ordered crane will be installed on an NG-16000X platform.

According to Huisman, all four platforms of this type in the market will now be equipped with its cranes. The crane is described as lightweight but robust, designed for accuracy and energy efficiency. It has a small tail swing to maximize deck space, a slew bearing built in segments for easier inspection and maintenance, and is to be constructed under dual classification by DNV and KR. It is specifically intended for Korean offshore wind projects.

The scope of work covers design, engineering, and construction at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China. Commissioning is planned in 2027 at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Korea.

Huisman is a privately held Dutch company that designs and manufactures heavy construction equipment for the offshore, marine, and civil industries. Its product range includes cranes, pipelay systems, drilling equipment, and subsea solutions. The company operates globally with production facilities in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Brazil, and China.

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed South Korean shipbuilding company headquartered in Geoje. It was formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) until it became part of Hanwha Group in 2023. The company builds a wide range of vessels, including liquefied natural gas carriers, container ships, and offshore platforms.