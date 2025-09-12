Allseas signs deal with Guangzhou Shipyard International to build heavy transport vessel Grand Tour

Allseas has signed a construction contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International in China for a new semi-submersible Heavy Transport Vessel named Grand Tour, according to the company's release.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028 and will have a load capacity of 40,000 tonnes. It is designed to carry some of the world’s largest offshore structures across oceans and transfer them to Pioneering Spirit for installation. The vessel will fit into the bow slot of Pioneering Spirit, allowing for streamlined offshore installation.

According to the company, this will provide clients with a combined transport and installation solution for large structures fabricated far from their installation sites.

The Grand Tour will have a semi-submersible hull with a 57-metre beam, an advanced ballast system capable of pumping 24,000 cubic metres per hour, a methanol-ready 24 MW propulsion system, an air lubrication system, and a cargo deck measuring 180 by 57 metres.

The vessel is being built with the capability for roll-on/roll-off, skidding, and float-on/float-off operations. Allseas stated that Grand Tour will support the execution of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore wind programme, which aims to deliver 28 GW of offshore wind power to European homes and businesses by 2032.

The vessel will transport converter stations from fabrication yards in Asia and Europe to installation sites in the Dutch and German North Sea, where Pioneering Spirit will complete single-lift installations.

Allseas Group S.A. is a Swiss-based offshore contractor specializing in heavy lift and subsea pipeline installation projects. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Châtel-Saint-Denis, Switzerland.

Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC). It engages in shipbuilding, ship repair, and marine engineering.

TenneT Holding B.V. is a state-owned electricity transmission system operator based in the Netherlands. It operates high-voltage transmission systems in the Netherlands and Germany and plays a central role in European offshore wind grid development.