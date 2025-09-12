  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Allseas signs deal with Guangzhou Shipyard International to build heavy transport vessel Grand Tour

2025 September 12   07:59

shipbuilding

Allseas signs deal with Guangzhou Shipyard International to build heavy transport vessel Grand Tour

Allseas has signed a construction contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International in China for a new semi-submersible Heavy Transport Vessel named Grand Tour, according to the company's release.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028 and will have a load capacity of 40,000 tonnes. It is designed to carry some of the world’s largest offshore structures across oceans and transfer them to Pioneering Spirit for installation.  The vessel will fit into the bow slot of Pioneering Spirit, allowing for streamlined offshore installation.

According to the company, this will provide clients with a combined transport and installation solution for large structures fabricated far from their installation sites.  

The Grand Tour will have a semi-submersible hull with a 57-metre beam, an advanced ballast system capable of pumping 24,000 cubic metres per hour, a methanol-ready 24 MW propulsion system, an air lubrication system, and a cargo deck measuring 180 by 57 metres.

The vessel is being built with the capability for roll-on/roll-off, skidding, and float-on/float-off operations.  Allseas stated that Grand Tour will support the execution of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore wind programme, which aims to deliver 28 GW of offshore wind power to European homes and businesses by 2032.

The vessel will transport converter stations from fabrication yards in Asia and Europe to installation sites in the Dutch and German North Sea, where Pioneering Spirit will complete single-lift installations.  

Allseas Group S.A. is a Swiss-based offshore contractor specializing in heavy lift and subsea pipeline installation projects. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Châtel-Saint-Denis, Switzerland.  

Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC). It engages in shipbuilding, ship repair, and marine engineering. 

TenneT Holding B.V. is a state-owned electricity transmission system operator based in the Netherlands. It operates high-voltage transmission systems in the Netherlands and Germany and plays a central role in European offshore wind grid development.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:31

ClassNK issues approval in principle for liquefied CO2 carrier developed by DSOC and NODRI

2025 September 11

18:04

ABS, University of Michigan, Sea Forrest and Singapore Institute of Technology sign agreement on maritime electrification

17:24

Kaleris introduces Terminal Insights to tackle bottlenecks in terminal operations

17:04

Panama Maritime Authority outlines decarbonization roadmap

16:34

Port of Portland and Harbor Industrial finalize deal to secure container operations at Terminal 6

16:23

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry сompletes China's first methanol bunkering at shipyard

16:04

TEN Ltd orders three new VLCCs from Hanwha Ocean with option for fourth

16:01

Huisman wins order for 2,600mt leg encircling crane from Hanwha Ocean

15:38

South Korea allocates 7.3 trln won to fund icebreaker projects for Arctic shipping routes

15:24

Panama Canal Authority reports August metrics, launches process for gas pipeline concession

15:04

MET Group and Keppel finalise agreement for LNG supply to Singapore

14:59

DNV: alternative-fuel fleet capacity set to double by 2028

14:51

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd sign multi-year liquefied biomethane supply deal

14:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 37, 2025

14:26

RINA grants Approval in Principle to KOMAC for LNG-fuelled hydrogen-ready LCO₂ carrier

14:20

Wison New Energies and H2Carrier AS launch collaboration on green ammonia production in Norway

14:03

Rijeka Gateway begins container terminal operations after €380 mln investment

13:52

ABS grants approval in principle to SBM Offshore for blue ammonia concept

13:09

Alaska LNG and JERA sign letter of intent for 1 MTPA LNG offtake

12:09

Saipem secures $1.5 billion offshore contract for Sakarya gas field phase three

11:20

Britoil Offshore Services orders winch systems from Kongsberg Maritime for six anchor handling vessels

11:09

Fairbanks Morse Defense acquires Vestdavit to expand naval handling systems

10:16

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of 42,200MT bulk carrier OCEAN ARIEL

10:09

Curtin Maritime orders eight hybrid-electric tugboats from Arc in $160 million deal

09:41

Freire Shipyard launches Saputi II fishing vessel for Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries in Vigo

09:08

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KNCC for Elevated Pressure LCO₂ system

08:58

Grimaldi Group takes delivery of new ammonia ready vessel Grande Auckland

2025 September 10

18:04

Scorpio Tankers agrees to sell STI Maestro for $42 million

17:54

AFAI Southern Shipyard launches 12th high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Tanzania’s Azam Marine

17:31

Rolls-Royce presents new mtu engine with 2222 hp and integrated bridge system for series-production yachts

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news