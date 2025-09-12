ClassNK issues approval in principle for liquefied CO2 carrier developed by DSOC and NODRI

On 12 September 2025, ClassNK announced it had issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a 50,000m³ liquefied CO2 carrier jointly developed by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co., Ltd. (DSOC) and Nantong Offshore Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd (NODRI). The certificate handover ceremony took place at Gastech2025.

ClassNK stated that the certification confirms the feasibility of the vessel from regulatory and safety perspectives.

The review was based on its "Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships," including Part N, which incorporates the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code).

After confirming compliance with these requirements, the organization issued the AiP. According to ClassNK, an AiP is issued at an early stage of design to verify conformity with regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules. It is intended to prevent rework of regulatory matters later in the process, shorten examination time at the stage of class registration, and serve as a technical basis for external presentation of the design status.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a ship classification society incorporated as a general incorporated foundation under Japanese law. It provides certification, inspection, and technical services for the maritime industry in line with international regulations and standards.

Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co., Ltd. (DSOC) is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, registered as a limited liability company in China. It specializes in the construction of offshore engineering vessels and large-scale marine equipment.

Nantong Offshore Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd (NODRI) is a Chinese engineering and research company registered as a limited liability entity. It focuses on the design, research, and technical development of offshore structures and specialized ships.