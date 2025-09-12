Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for new VLGC design with wind-assisted propulsion

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a new Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) design featuring a forward accommodation block and the integration of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS).

The announcement was made during a ceremony at Gastech 2025.

According to the companies, the fore-deckhouse arrangement provides clear space from midship to stern, allowing for optimised sail spacing and the placement of WAPS.

The relocation of the bridge and accommodation block to the bow is intended to improve the vessel’s aerodynamic profile, reduce headwind resistance and enhance propulsion efficiency.

The design enables integration of other technologies including onboard carbon capture systems (OCCS), alternative fuel modules for ammonia or hydrogen, and battery energy storage systems.

The AiP was awarded in collaboration with the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) to support regulatory alignment and flag approval pathways.

Panos Mitrou, LR’s Global Gas Segment Director, said: “By rethinking traditional vessel architecture and embracing wind-assisted propulsion, this design shows how class, flag state, and industry can collaborate to enable practical, scalable solutions in line with GHG intensity ambition.”

Hong-Ryeul Ryu, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at HHI, stated: “This vessel concept is expected to become a future platform capable of flexibly responding to stringent environmental regulations.”

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a London-based classification society and independent risk management organisation. It provides technical standards, certification, and advisory services for ships, offshore structures, and industrial systems.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is a South Korea–based shipbuilding company and a core affiliate of HD Hyundai Group. It operates as one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, with business divisions covering merchant vessels, naval ships, and offshore engineering projects.

Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) is a privately operated organisation that manages the ship and corporate registry of Liberia. It provides flag administration, certification, and regulatory compliance services for vessels registered under the Liberian flag.