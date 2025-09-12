  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maersk narrows gap with COSCO on intra-Asia routes

2025 September 12   10:09

shipping

Maersk narrows gap with COSCO on intra-Asia routes

A.P. Moller–Maersk has added about 100,000 TEU of operated slots on intra-Asia routes in the past year, increasing its regional capacity to 298,134 TEU and narrowing the distance to market leader COSCO Shipping at 300,491 TEU, according to Alphaliner’s August review, which excludes domestic trades.

The gain consolidates Maersk’s second place in the world’s largest container market by volume.  

Alphaliner linked the growth at Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to the Gemini Cooperation launched earlier this year: “The main driver for the substantial growth of both carriers is the formation of the Gemini Cooperation,” the consultancy noted, adding that the hub-and-spoke model has been supported by more regional shuttle services.

Hapag-Lloyd’s intra-Asia capacity rose 97% compared with August 2024, while Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) recorded the steepest percentage increase of 116%.  

Overall, Alphaliner counted 69 active carriers in intra-Asia with deployed tonnage up 13% year on year to about 2.4 million TEU. The top-20 operators control roughly 87% of capacity.

Despite the expansion in supply, spot prices weakened at the end of August. Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index slipped 2% in the second half of the month to $582 per 40ft, about 35% below the same period in 2024.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:15

Sanmar launches first dual-fuel methanol escort tug for KOTUG Canada

15:04

Mexico to raise tariffs on China-built cars to 50%

14:33

GTT secures Bureau Veritas approval for new GTT CUBIQ fuel tank design

14:03

IBIA warns of unintended effects from ADN 2025 implementation in ARA bunkering hub

13:55

BIMCO: Product tanker newbuild orders fall to 2.6 million DWT in Jan–Aug

13:19

Eastern Pacific signs $300–$500m deal for 6,000-TEU vessels at Hengli Heavy

13:14

Adani Ports bars entry to vessels under US, UK or EU sanctions

12:48

OPCSA orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs for Las Palmas terminal

12:21

Valenciaport acquires facility to launch EU-backed border security project

11:44

ONE updates vessel rotations on Asia–Europe and Mediterranean services

11:04

Panama Canal Authority adds first hybrid tugboats to fleet

10:28

Hanwha Power Systems gains AiP from ABS for ammonia retrofit of 174K LNG carrier

10:19

Japan lowers price cap on Russian crude oil to USD 47.6

09:38

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for new VLGC design with wind-assisted propulsion

08:31

ClassNK issues approval in principle for liquefied CO2 carrier developed by DSOC and NODRI

07:59

Allseas signs deal with Guangzhou Shipyard International to build heavy transport vessel Grand Tour

2025 September 11

18:04

ABS, University of Michigan, Sea Forrest and Singapore Institute of Technology sign agreement on maritime electrification

17:24

Kaleris introduces Terminal Insights to tackle bottlenecks in terminal operations

17:04

Panama Maritime Authority outlines decarbonization roadmap

16:34

Port of Portland and Harbor Industrial finalize deal to secure container operations at Terminal 6

16:23

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry сompletes China's first methanol bunkering at shipyard

16:04

TEN Ltd orders three new VLCCs from Hanwha Ocean with option for fourth

16:01

Huisman wins order for 2,600mt leg encircling crane from Hanwha Ocean

15:38

South Korea allocates 7.3 trln won to fund icebreaker projects for Arctic shipping routes

15:24

Panama Canal Authority reports August metrics, launches process for gas pipeline concession

15:04

MET Group and Keppel finalise agreement for LNG supply to Singapore

14:59

DNV: alternative-fuel fleet capacity set to double by 2028

14:51

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd sign multi-year liquefied biomethane supply deal

14:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 37, 2025

14:26

RINA grants Approval in Principle to KOMAC for LNG-fuelled hydrogen-ready LCO₂ carrier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news