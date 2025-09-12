Maersk narrows gap with COSCO on intra-Asia routes

A.P. Moller–Maersk has added about 100,000 TEU of operated slots on intra-Asia routes in the past year, increasing its regional capacity to 298,134 TEU and narrowing the distance to market leader COSCO Shipping at 300,491 TEU, according to Alphaliner’s August review, which excludes domestic trades.

The gain consolidates Maersk’s second place in the world’s largest container market by volume.

Alphaliner linked the growth at Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to the Gemini Cooperation launched earlier this year: “The main driver for the substantial growth of both carriers is the formation of the Gemini Cooperation,” the consultancy noted, adding that the hub-and-spoke model has been supported by more regional shuttle services.

Hapag-Lloyd’s intra-Asia capacity rose 97% compared with August 2024, while Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) recorded the steepest percentage increase of 116%.

Overall, Alphaliner counted 69 active carriers in intra-Asia with deployed tonnage up 13% year on year to about 2.4 million TEU. The top-20 operators control roughly 87% of capacity.

Despite the expansion in supply, spot prices weakened at the end of August. Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index slipped 2% in the second half of the month to $582 per 40ft, about 35% below the same period in 2024.