2025 September 12   10:28

Hanwha Power Systems gains AiP from ABS for ammonia retrofit of 174K LNG carrier

Hanwha Power Systems has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its ammonia fuel gas turbine retrofit design for 174K LNG carriers.

According to the company's release, the AiP was awarded during Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy, following a joint development project between the two organizations launched on August 13, 2025.

Hanwha Power Systems completed the core engineering design and safety verification within weeks of the project’s start.  

According to the company, the turbine design operates on 100% ammonia without the use of pilot oil. Ammonia, composed of nitrogen and hydrogen, does not emit carbon dioxide when burned and is viewed as a potential fuel for the International Maritime Organization’s target of achieving carbon neutrality in international shipping by 2050.  

The AiP approval followed ABS’s review of engineering documents including process flow diagrams, operation and control philosophy, equipment list, general and machinery arrangements, toxic area detection, emergency shutdown systems, fire safety drawings, and a hazard identification report.

ABS confirmed the design’s compliance with international safety standards for ammonia-fueled vessels.  

Hanwha Power Systems said the AiP provides the basis for proposing retrofit packages for various ship types, including LNG carriers.

“This AiP achievement demonstrates the technical and commercial viability of gas turbine propulsion systems utilizing ammonia fuel. We will continue to expand cooperation with shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies to progress toward practical application and commercial operation of this technology,” said Hyoung-seok Kim, Head of Maritime Solutions Business Division at Hanwha Power Systems.  

At Gastech 2025, which runs from September 9 to 12 at Fiera Milano, Hanwha Power Systems is also presenting ship FSRU modification technology, NRS, and CO2 compressors used in carbon capture and storage processes. 

Hanwha Power Systems is a South Korea–based energy equipment manufacturer. It originated in 1977 and entered the energy equipment sector in 1997, focusing on gas turbine engine technology. The company has supplied more than 7,500 air and gas compressor units worldwide. In 2017, it was relaunched as an independent entity and in October 2022 became a subsidiary of Hanwha Impact, part of the Hanwha Group conglomerate.  

The American Bureau of Shipping is a classification society headquartered in Houston, Texas, established in 1862. It develops and applies technical standards for the design, construction, and operation of marine vessels and offshore structures. ABS provides certification and classification services worldwide, focusing on safety and regulatory compliance in the shipping industry.

LNG carrier

Hanwha

vessel conversion

ABS

