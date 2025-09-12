Panama Canal Authority adds first hybrid tugboats to fleet

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has incorporated its first hybrid tugboats into its fleet. The vessels, named Isla Barro Colorado and Isla Bastimentos, were delivered to Panama and officially christened this month.

The ACP said the hybrid tugboats will contribute to its 2026 sustainability strategy and support the International Maritime Organization’s target of carbon neutrality by 2050. Each tug is equipped with a propulsion system combining diesel engines and electric power, allowing certain maneuvers to be carried out exclusively with batteries and without emissions.

The new vessels are designed to operate reliably for up to 700 hours per month, exceeding standards common in conventional ports. The authority expects the tugboats to reduce fuel consumption, extend engine life by 50%, and cut maintenance needs, lowering operational costs.

The vessels will also reduce underwater noise, benefiting marine ecosystems, and improve air quality in surrounding communities.

The arrival of the two tugboats initiates a fleet renewal program that foresees the acquisition of 10 hybrid tugboats, with an option for 10 more in the coming years. Deliveries are scheduled every two months.

Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is an autonomous government agency of the Republic of Panama responsible for the management, operation, and maintenance of the Panama Canal. It was established in 1997 following the 1977 Torrijos–Carter Treaties, which transferred control of the Canal from the United States to Panama at the end of 1999.