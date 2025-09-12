  1. Home
2025 September 12   11:44

shipping

ONE updates vessel rotations on Asia–Europe and Mediterranean services

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has issued a revised update on its Asia–Europe Service Network operating via the Cape of Good Hope route.

The update covers multiple services, including FP1, FP2, FE3, FE4, FE5, FE6, IOX, MD1, MD2, MD3, MD4, MD5 and IOM.  

According to the notice, changes take effect on specific vessels and dates. For FP2, the revised rotation is effective with YM Travel 0023E, estimated to arrive in Pusan on 16 November 2025.

For FE4, the update applies to Zenith Lumos 0018W with ETA Shanghai on 23 May 2025 and Zenith Lumos 0018E with ETA Felixstowe on 9 July 2025.

For FE5, changes begin with MSC Flavia 527W (ETA Qingdao: 2 July 2025) and MSC Verona 527E (ETA Zeebrugge: 28 June 2025).

For FE6, the revised schedule applies to MSC Daria 527W (ETA Pusan: 5 July 2025) and MSC Taranto 529E (ETA Le Havre: 8 July 2025).

For IOX, Hyundai Tokyo 157W (ETA Karachi: 5 May 2025) and 157E (ETA Southampton: 13 June 2025) mark the start of the updated sequence.  

In the Mediterranean services, MD2 will follow the new rotation beginning with Hyundai Mars 051W (ETA Pusan: 7 September 2025).

MD3 will be updated with MSC Zoe 527W (ETA Dalian: 4 July 2025) and MSC Ditte 538E (ETA Izmit: 19 September 2025).

MD4 revisions take effect with MSC Rosa M 532W (ETA Pusan: 7 August 2025) and MSC Azra 532E (ETA Malta: 14 August 2025).

MD5 will be updated with MSC Viviana 538E (ETA Valencia: 15 September 2025).  

The company stated that eastbound coverage for MD4 will be provided by MD2 and MD5 services. 

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is a global container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. It was established in 2017 as a joint venture of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). ONE operates one of the world’s largest fleets of container vessels.

