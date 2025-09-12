Valenciaport acquires facility to launch EU-backed border security project

Valenciaport is advancing with a European project to reinforce security at the ports of Valencia and Sagunto through the purchase of a pilot container that will serve as the core of the initiative.

The Port Authority of Valencia (APV) stated that the infrastructure is currently being transported for installation at the Port of Valencia.

The project is 75% co-financed by the European Union through the European Security Internal Fund (ESIF) and has a total budget of €589,825 including VAT.

According to the APV, the aim is to strengthen the management of external borders, facilitate the handling of migration flows, and prevent, detect and investigate terrorism and other serious crimes.

The pilot container will be equipped with technology for passport scanning and user assistance, as well as large windows, thermal insulation, adequate lighting and functional furniture. It is designed to support secure identity verification and immigration control procedures.

The project also foresees the introduction of the Entry and Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

The EES will record digitally entries, exits and refusals of access by third-country nationals, while ETIAS will assess risks posed by travellers before authorising their journey.

Additional equipment such as verification and supervision tablets will be acquired to improve the work of control teams. The

Valenciaport is the commercial brand that represents the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía. It operates under the Port Authority of Valencia, which is the public body responsible for port management and development within its jurisdiction in Spain.

Port Authority of Valencia (APV) is a state-owned entity functioning under Puertos del Estado, part of Spain’s Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. It oversees port infrastructure, services, and security compliance in its assigned ports.