OPCSA orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs for Las Palmas terminal

Operaciones Portuarias Canarias S.A. (OPCSA), a Til terminal, has ordered eight hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for container handling at its facility in the Port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, according to the company's release.

Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. The new cranes follow OPCSA’s 2022 purchase of six hybrid Konecranes RTGs.

Each of the eight additional units will be fitted with hybrid drives designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared with conventional diesel RTGs. The equipment will also include Konecranes Smart Features Truck Lift Prevention and Auto-Steering, fire suppression systems for electrical rooms, hybrid battery packs and hybrid gensets.

Operaciones Portuarias Canarias S.A. (OPCSA) is a container terminal operator based in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The company is part of Terminal Investment Limited (Til), a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, and operates facilities for regional and international maritime trade.

Konecranes Plc is a Finnish public limited company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the symbol KCR. It specializes in material handling equipment and services, supplying lifting solutions for ports, manufacturing, and process industries in more than 50 countries.