Eastern Pacific signs $300–$500m deal for 6,000-TEU vessels at Hengli Heavy

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping has ordered four 6,000-TEU container ships at Hengli Heavy Industry’s Dalian yard.

According to an official disclosure on 11 September by *ST Songfa, the Shanghai-listed vehicle of Hengli, the order carries a contract value of about $300 million to $500 million. The counterparty is identified as special-purpose owning companies linked to Eastern Pacific. The disclosure sets deliveries for the vessels between the second half of 2027 and 2028.

Hengli has described the 6,000-TEU design as a mainstream medium-size model with high loading capacity, low fuel consumption and compliance with current IMO environmental standards.

The filing did not specify propulsion systems or alternative-fuel capabilities. Industry reports state that the contract includes options for four additional sister ships, but this has not been confirmed in the stock exchange filing.

In July, Eastern Pacific signed a separate deal with Hengli for two plus two LNG dual-fuel suezmax tankers.

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) is a Singapore-incorporated ship management and ownership company controlled by interests of Idan Ofer. It operates a diversified fleet across dry bulk, container, crude and product tanker segments. EPS conducts international commercial and technical management for its fleet and for vessels held in affiliated ownership structures.

Hengli Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company within the Hengli Group. It took over the former STX Dalian shipyard site and engages in the construction of merchant vessels across container, tanker and bulk carrier segments.