  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Eastern Pacific signs $300–$500m deal for 6,000-TEU vessels at Hengli Heavy

2025 September 12   13:19

shipbuilding

Eastern Pacific signs $300–$500m deal for 6,000-TEU vessels at Hengli Heavy

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping has ordered four 6,000-TEU container ships at Hengli Heavy Industry’s Dalian yard.

According to an official disclosure on 11 September by *ST Songfa, the Shanghai-listed vehicle of Hengli, the order carries a contract value of about $300 million to $500 million. The counterparty is identified as special-purpose owning companies linked to Eastern Pacific.  The disclosure sets deliveries for the vessels between the second half of 2027 and 2028.

Hengli has described the 6,000-TEU design as a mainstream medium-size model with high loading capacity, low fuel consumption and compliance with current IMO environmental standards.

The filing did not specify propulsion systems or alternative-fuel capabilities. Industry reports state that the contract includes options for four additional sister ships, but this has not been confirmed in the stock exchange filing.

In July, Eastern Pacific signed a separate deal with Hengli for two plus two LNG dual-fuel suezmax tankers. 

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) is a Singapore-incorporated ship management and ownership company controlled by interests of Idan Ofer. It operates a diversified fleet across dry bulk, container, crude and product tanker segments. EPS conducts international commercial and technical management for its fleet and for vessels held in affiliated ownership structures.  

Hengli Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company within the Hengli Group. It took over the former STX Dalian shipyard site and engages in the construction of merchant vessels across container, tanker and bulk carrier segments.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:15

Sanmar launches first dual-fuel methanol escort tug for KOTUG Canada

15:04

Mexico to raise tariffs on China-built cars to 50%

14:33

GTT secures Bureau Veritas approval for new GTT CUBIQ fuel tank design

14:03

IBIA warns of unintended effects from ADN 2025 implementation in ARA bunkering hub

13:55

BIMCO: Product tanker newbuild orders fall to 2.6 million DWT in Jan–Aug

13:14

Adani Ports bars entry to vessels under US, UK or EU sanctions

12:48

OPCSA orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs for Las Palmas terminal

12:21

Valenciaport acquires facility to launch EU-backed border security project

11:44

ONE updates vessel rotations on Asia–Europe and Mediterranean services

11:04

Panama Canal Authority adds first hybrid tugboats to fleet

10:28

Hanwha Power Systems gains AiP from ABS for ammonia retrofit of 174K LNG carrier

10:19

Japan lowers price cap on Russian crude oil to USD 47.6

10:09

Maersk narrows gap with COSCO on intra-Asia routes

09:38

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for new VLGC design with wind-assisted propulsion

08:31

ClassNK issues approval in principle for liquefied CO2 carrier developed by DSOC and NODRI

07:59

Allseas signs deal with Guangzhou Shipyard International to build heavy transport vessel Grand Tour

2025 September 11

18:04

ABS, University of Michigan, Sea Forrest and Singapore Institute of Technology sign agreement on maritime electrification

17:24

Kaleris introduces Terminal Insights to tackle bottlenecks in terminal operations

17:04

Panama Maritime Authority outlines decarbonization roadmap

16:34

Port of Portland and Harbor Industrial finalize deal to secure container operations at Terminal 6

16:23

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry сompletes China's first methanol bunkering at shipyard

16:04

TEN Ltd orders three new VLCCs from Hanwha Ocean with option for fourth

16:01

Huisman wins order for 2,600mt leg encircling crane from Hanwha Ocean

15:38

South Korea allocates 7.3 trln won to fund icebreaker projects for Arctic shipping routes

15:24

Panama Canal Authority reports August metrics, launches process for gas pipeline concession

15:04

MET Group and Keppel finalise agreement for LNG supply to Singapore

14:59

DNV: alternative-fuel fleet capacity set to double by 2028

14:51

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd sign multi-year liquefied biomethane supply deal

14:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 37, 2025

14:26

RINA grants Approval in Principle to KOMAC for LNG-fuelled hydrogen-ready LCO₂ carrier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news