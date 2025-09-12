IBIA warns of unintended effects from ADN 2025 implementation in ARA bunkering hub

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has issued a statement regarding the implementation of the ADN 2025 regulations affecting the ARA region.

According to IBIA Chair Constantinos Capetanakis, under the new rules cargo tanks carrying fuel under the UN-3082 classification can no longer be opened for sampling and measurements, which effectively prohibits manual tank access.

IBIA said it understands the authorities’ objective of strengthening safety and sustainability in inland waterway transport. At the same time, the association warned that the changes may create unintended consequences for the bunkering industry, with potential knock-on effects for trust and credibility in one of the world’s key bunkering hubs. “IBIA believes that constructive dialogue is the best path forward,” Capetanakis stated.

The association called for closer engagement between authorities and industry stakeholders to ensure that the regulations achieve their intended safety objectives while maintaining confidence and transparency in bunkering operations.

IBIA emphasized that it is ready to contribute expertise and facilitate discussions between regulators and the industry.

IBIA is an International Bunker Industry Association is a trade association registered in the United Kingdom. It was founded in 1992 to represent stakeholders across the bunker supply chain, including shipowners, suppliers, traders, brokers, storage operators, surveyors, port authorities, legal and insurance entities, and equipment manufacturers. The association’s membership spans more than 68 countries.

ADN is an European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Inland Waterways ADN is a multilateral treaty developed under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the Central Commission for the Navigation of the Rhine (CCNR). It sets regulatory standards for the international transport of dangerous goods on inland waterways in Europe, covering vessel construction, equipment, crew qualifications and cargo handling procedures.