HII expands distributed shipbuilding network with new facilities and partners

HII is expanding its shipbuilding capacity through partnerships with shipyards and fabricators in multiple states, aiming to meet increased demand from the U.S. Navy, according to the company's release.

The company said it has doubled its outsourced hours in 2025 and expects to quadruple them over two years.

“Our hiring is up, our attrition is down, and our experience base is growing,” HII CEO and President Chris Kastner said.

The company’s structural assembly network now includes 23 firms contributing to outsourced modular assembly.

At Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, HII has acquired a facility in Goose Creek, South Carolina, now operating as Charleston Operations, where it plans to produce submarine modules and aircraft carrier units. The company has also identified manufacturing partners in Virginia and other states to support submarine and carrier construction.

At Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, structural units for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are being built and inspected at partner sites before final integration at Ingalls. Work has begun with six shipbuilding partners across several states, with additional packages under review. The current scope covers destroyers DDG 135, 137 and 139.

Beyond domestic outsourcing, HII is pursuing international cooperation. The company has partnerships with Hyundai Heavy Industries and Babcock International Group to support throughput, strengthen the industrial base, and explore new markets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded U.S. defense contractor and the country’s largest military shipbuilding company. It is headquartered in Virginia and provides naval vessels and defense solutions across domains including cyber and unmanned systems.