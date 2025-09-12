  1. Home
  3. GTT secures Bureau Veritas approval for new GTT CUBIQ fuel tank design

2025 September 12   14:33

GTT secures Bureau Veritas approval for new GTT CUBIQ fuel tank design

GTT has introduced GTT CUBIQ, a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel tank designed with cubic geometry for commercial vessels, particularly LNG-fuelled container ships.

The design has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, confirming compliance with safety and performance standards.  

The cubic-shaped tank eliminates the upper and lower chamfers used in conventional LNG tanks. According to GTT, this configuration simplifies and accelerates construction by reducing the number of corner areas, potentially shortening shipyard schedules by several weeks.

The design also increases volumetric efficiency, allowing more containers to be carried compared to alternative technologies. With a capacity of up to 14,000 m³, GTT CUBIQ™ is positioned for long-distance container routes. It incorporates a pressure build-up capability of up to 1 barg, already approved by classification societies, and is intended to meet forthcoming cold ironing regulations.  

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz SE) is a French engineering company specialising in the design of membrane-type containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied natural gas. GTT is listed on Euronext Paris and provides technologies and services to shipyards, ship-owners and energy companies.  

Bureau Veritas SA is a French multinational group established in 1828, providing testing, inspection and certification services across industries including marine, construction, and energy. It operates globally as a classification society and conformity assessment body.

All news