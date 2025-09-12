  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mexico to raise tariffs on China-built cars to 50%

2025 September 12   15:04

shipping

Mexico to raise tariffs on China-built cars to 50%

Mexico’s government is preparing to raise import duties on light vehicles from China and other countries without free-trade agreements to 50%, up from around 20%, as part of a broader tariff package sent to Congress.

Officials said the measures, which cover about 1,463 tariff lines and roughly US$52 billion in annual imports, aim to shield domestic industry and jobs.

According to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the auto duty would be lifted “to the maximum level allowed” under WTO rules. “Without a certain level of protection, you almost can’t compete,” he told reporters, noting that many Chinese vehicles are entering “below what we call reference prices.”

The government estimates the package could help safeguard 320,000–325,000 industrial and manufacturing jobs.  

President Claudia Sheinbaum stressed the initiative is not linked to geopolitics. “We don’t want a conflict,” she said, adding that Mexico is in talks with ambassadors from affected countries and framing the shift as an industrial strategy to boost local production.  

The tariff hikes extend beyond cars, with increases planned for auto parts, steel, textiles, paper and cardboard, glass, toys, perfumes and cosmetics.

Press briefings indicated light vehicles would move to a 50% duty across 13 tariff subheadings, while around 141 auto part subheadings would see increases ranging from 10% to 50%.

Once approved by Congress, where the ruling coalition holds a majority, the new rates would take effect 30 days after publication in Mexico’s official gazette.  

China, now Mexico’s largest foreign supplier of light vehicles, criticized the plan and pledged to defend its interests, calling the shift a response made “under various pretexts.” 

Topics:

RORO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:15

Sanmar launches first dual-fuel methanol escort tug for KOTUG Canada

14:33

GTT secures Bureau Veritas approval for new GTT CUBIQ fuel tank design

14:03

IBIA warns of unintended effects from ADN 2025 implementation in ARA bunkering hub

13:55

BIMCO: Product tanker newbuild orders fall to 2.6 million DWT in Jan–Aug

13:19

Eastern Pacific signs $300–$500m deal for 6,000-TEU vessels at Hengli Heavy

13:14

Adani Ports bars entry to vessels under US, UK or EU sanctions

12:48

OPCSA orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs for Las Palmas terminal

12:21

Valenciaport acquires facility to launch EU-backed border security project

11:44

ONE updates vessel rotations on Asia–Europe and Mediterranean services

11:04

Panama Canal Authority adds first hybrid tugboats to fleet

10:28

Hanwha Power Systems gains AiP from ABS for ammonia retrofit of 174K LNG carrier

10:19

Japan lowers price cap on Russian crude oil to USD 47.6

10:09

Maersk narrows gap with COSCO on intra-Asia routes

09:38

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for new VLGC design with wind-assisted propulsion

08:31

ClassNK issues approval in principle for liquefied CO2 carrier developed by DSOC and NODRI

07:59

Allseas signs deal with Guangzhou Shipyard International to build heavy transport vessel Grand Tour

2025 September 11

18:04

ABS, University of Michigan, Sea Forrest and Singapore Institute of Technology sign agreement on maritime electrification

17:24

Kaleris introduces Terminal Insights to tackle bottlenecks in terminal operations

17:04

Panama Maritime Authority outlines decarbonization roadmap

16:34

Port of Portland and Harbor Industrial finalize deal to secure container operations at Terminal 6

16:23

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry сompletes China's first methanol bunkering at shipyard

16:04

TEN Ltd orders three new VLCCs from Hanwha Ocean with option for fourth

16:01

Huisman wins order for 2,600mt leg encircling crane from Hanwha Ocean

15:38

South Korea allocates 7.3 trln won to fund icebreaker projects for Arctic shipping routes

15:24

Panama Canal Authority reports August metrics, launches process for gas pipeline concession

15:04

MET Group and Keppel finalise agreement for LNG supply to Singapore

14:59

DNV: alternative-fuel fleet capacity set to double by 2028

14:51

Shell and Hapag-Lloyd sign multi-year liquefied biomethane supply deal

14:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 37, 2025

14:26

RINA grants Approval in Principle to KOMAC for LNG-fuelled hydrogen-ready LCO₂ carrier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news