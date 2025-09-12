  1. Home
2025 September 12   15:15

shipbuilding

Sanmar launches first dual-fuel methanol escort tug for KOTUG Canada

Sanmar Shipyards has launched the first of two dual-fuel methanol escort tugs built for KOTUG Canada. The vessels are based on the RAsalvor 4400-DFM design by Robert Allan Ltd and are the first tugs Sanmar has constructed for KOTUG Canada. They will operate on Canada’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project, escorting tankers from the Port of Vancouver to the Pacific Ocean.  

According to Sanmar, the tugs will become the most powerful in Canada, with a bollard pull of 120 tonnes. They are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and underwater radiated noise.  

KOTUG Canada, a partnership between KOTUG International B.V. and Horizon Maritime Inc., has also entered into an agreement with the Sc’ianew First Nation of Beecher Bay to provide services along the shipping route.

The agreement includes economic opportunities, employment, training, and the integration of Indigenous knowledge into operations in traditional waters.  

The tugs, measuring 44 meters, are designed to operate in harsh environments and perform escort, long-range towing, anchor handling, rescue, and salvage. They are equipped with firefighting systems certified to ABS FFV 1 and will have the largest spill response capacity of any tugs on the British Columbia coast.  

Ali Gürün, Vice Chairman and CEO of Sanmar, said: “The launch of this radically new tug, the first of twins, is an important day for the whole tug industry. It marks a major step forward in the use of alternative fuels to protect our planet. These are among the most powerful tugs ever built, yet have environmental protection at their heart.”  

Ard-Jan Kooren, President and CEO of KOTUG International, stated: “The launch of the world’s first dual-fuel methanol escort tug is more than a milestone for KOTUG Canada—it is a defining moment for the maritime industry. These powerful vessels prove that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand. By investing in clean technologies today, we are shaping the future of towage and paving the way for the industry to follow.”  

Sanmar has also developed a series of ElectRA all-electric harbour tugs, with nine currently in operation in Europe, North and Latin America. 

Sanmar Shipyards is a Turkish shipbuilding company specializing in tugboat construction. It operates shipyards in Tuzla and Altınova and supplies vessels worldwide to the towage and offshore sectors.  

KOTUG International B.V. is a privately owned maritime services company headquartered in the Netherlands. It provides towage, offshore, and training services in multiple regions including Europe, Asia, and Africa.

