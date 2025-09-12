  1. Home
2025 September 12   16:05

shipping

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore highlights IMO MSC 110 resolutions

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has issued Shipping Circular No. 07 of 2025 to inform the shipping community of the resolutions adopted by the 110th session of the International Maritime Organization’s Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 110), held from 18 to 27 June 2025.

The circular urges shipowners, ship managers, operators, agents and masters of Singapore-registered ships to prepare for implementation.  

Mandatory resolutions include amendments to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the International Code of Safety for High-Speed Craft (1994 and 2000 HSC Codes), the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code (IMSBC Code), and the Code of Safety for Special Purpose Ships (2008 SPS Code).

The amendments cover corrections to SOLAS provisions for passenger and cargo ships, pilot transfer arrangements, lifejacket requirements, technical updates to bulk cargo schedules, and consequential changes to safety certificates.

The amendments will take effect either on 1 January 2027 or 1 January 2028 and will be implemented through the Merchant Shipping (Safety Convention) Regulations.  

Other resolutions adopted by MSC 110 include performance standards for pilot transfer arrangements, encouragement of maritime information-sharing through national and regional centres, measures to improve access to information on seafarer medical certificates, amendments to life-saving appliance testing recommendations, and revised recommendations for entering enclosed spaces aboard ships.  

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport of Singapore, responsible for regulating and promoting the maritime sector, including port operations, safety, environmental protection, and industry development.  

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations headquartered in London, responsible for setting global standards for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping.  

Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) is the highest technical body of the IMO, authorized to adopt amendments to mandatory instruments concerning maritime safety and security, including SOLAS and other international codes.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

IMO

All news