2025 September 13   11:14

shipbuilding

Arc announces $160 million deal with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric tugboats

Arc, the Los Angeles-based electric boat company, announced a $160 million contract with Curtin Maritime, a leading U.S. marine company, for hybrid-electric ship assist tugboats. Built in collaboration with Snow & Co shipyard, the project marks the largest commercial deployment of electric workboats in the marine industry’s history. The first four tugboats are committed for delivery before the end of 2027, Curtin Maritime said.

Each tugboat will be powered by Arc’s vertically integrated electric powertrains, delivering over 4,000 horsepower and backed by a 6 megawatt-hour battery buffer. They are being designed in close collaboration with Curtin Maritime’s decades of industry experience to ensure real-world performance in the toughest port environments. By merging Arc’s advanced electric propulsion with Curtin’s proven operational expertise, this fleet is set to redefine capability, efficiency, and reliability in U.S. ports.

This project is currently fully funded by private investment, demonstrating a strong business case for hybrid-electric vessels. These modern powertrains lower operating costs, reduce heavy maintenance burdens, and increase vessel reliability. Vertical integration enabled by this partnership also makes them directly competitive on price with diesel-powered boats.

Arc’s new contract builds on the company’s success in the recreational sector with high-performance boats like the Arc One, Arc Sport, and Arc Coast — and reinforces its long-term goal: to power everything on the water. From ports and harbors to offshore operations, the marine market is poised for rapid change.

About Arc
Arc is building the future of boating with high-performance, fully electric boats that deliver power, precision, and zero emissions. Founded in Los Angeles in 2021 by former aerospace and automotive engineers, and backed by top-tier investors, Arc is on a mission to electrify the marine industry — from recreational boats to commercial vessels. With cutting-edge technology and a vertically integrated approach, Arc is redefining what’s possible on the water. For more information, visit arcboats.com/commercial

About Curtin Maritime
Curtin Maritime is a U.S.-based marine solutions company built on a culture of speed, innovation, and challenge. Known for its ability to move fast and break industry norms, Curtin is committed to operational excellence and modernizing marine operations for the future.

