DOF Group ASA secures a moorings hook-up contract in the APAC region

DOF Group ASA (“DOF”) says it has been awarded a contract for moorings hook-up services in the APAC region.

The contract will utilise Skandi Hercules with related mooring and subsea installation services. The scope of work includes DOF’s full suite of in-house project management, engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

Offshore execution is scheduled in Q1 2026, and the vessel utilisation under the contract is expected to be approximately four weeks.

The size of the contract is Limited, which DOF defines as a contract with a value of up to USD 15 million.