First Inch Cape XXL monopiles heading to the UK

Inch Cape Wind says the first 14 XXL monopile foundations are now en route to the UK having left their respective fabrication yards in two separate shipments over the past week. After smooth load out operations, the first eight CWHI monopiles and the first six Dajin monopiles set sail from China on heavy lift vessels. They are now on their way to the marshalling yards at the Port of Leith in Scotland, prior to installation at the Inch Cape site.

The XXL monopiles are some of the largest to be fabricated for an offshore wind farm and will be installed in waters up to 64 metres deep.

Maximum length 106 metres

Maximum weight 2400 tonnes

Maximum diameter 11.5 metres

The CWHI monopiles are being transported from Qinzhou on the 230-metre long XIAN TAIKOU while the Dajin monopiles are on their way from Penglai on the 199-metre long Sheng Chang 777.

Both vessels are expected to take around six weeks to sail to the UK and are due to arrive next month.