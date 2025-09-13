  1. Home
  Maersk adds to its fleet third methanol-ready 'Hermes' series newbuild

2025 September 13

shipbuilding

Maersk adds to its fleet third methanol-ready 'Hermes' series newbuild

A.P. Moller–Maersk added the container vessel Bangkok Mærsk to the Danish International Ship Register, marking the third ship in its methanol-ready Hermes series and the latest dual-fuel addition to the fleet. Denmark’s maritime regulator confirmed on 9 September 2025 that Bangkok Mærsk is prepared for operation on methanol and welcomed the ship under the Danish flag, the shipping company said on its social networks. 

The vessel was delivered in late August from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Ulsan (yard hull No. 3410). Public AIS data shows the ship underway on its first commercial legs in East Asia this week.

Bangkok Mærsk belongs to Maersk’s new 17,480-TEU class of dual-fuel ships that started entering service in June with Berlin Mærsk, followed in August by Beijing Mærsk. In its June announcement for the class, Maersk said the design is an evolution of the Ane-class with a wider beam, making it the company’s largest dual-fuel ships to date. “With the launch of the Berlin Mærsk class, we continue to build an ocean toolkit adaptable to multiple fuel pathways,” said Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding. Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology, added that the class “builds on the foundation that we first laid with Laura Mærsk and later the Ane Mærsk class,” setting a new efficiency benchmark.

Key particulars of Bangkok Mærsk: LOA – 351 m LOA; beam – 56 m; DWT – about 198,229; Class – ABS; Flag – Denmark. 

Sister ships Berlin Mærsk and Beijing Mærsk are already operating on Maersk’s East–West network; Bangkok Mærsk is expected to follow as the class is phased in across Asia–Europe services.

A.P. Moller–Maersk is an integrated logistics company with operations in more than 130 countries and a strategy to reach net-zero GHG by 2040. Its fleet renewal emphasizes dual-fuel tonnage (methanol/LNG pathways) to retain fuel flexibility while green fuels scale up.

