Construction starts on Inch Cape’s operations & maintenance base in Montrose

Construction of the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm operations and maintenance (O&M) base is now underway at Montrose Port in Angus, Scotland, Inch Cape Offshore Ltd. said.

The 1.1 gigawatt Inch Cape has its marine coordination centre at the port and is expanding its presence with the construction of new facilities for its permanent operations & maintenance base. This latest infrastructure investment further confirms the port’s role as a major Scottish offshore wind operations hub.

Montrose-based main contractor Pert Bruce Construction is building the O&M base office, 600m2 warehouse and quayside facilities as well as the communications systems for the flagship Scottish project. The firm will also supply a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

John Hill, Project Director of Inch Cape said: “The start of work on our O&M base is another great milestone for the project and we are pleased to be working with Montrose Port Authority and Pert Bruce on the construction of these facilities. The O&M base will provide a significant number of highly skilled local jobs once in operation.”

Montrose Port has a strategic location with direct line of access to Inch Cape and other existing and planned North Sea offshore wind farms.

Construction of the new facility and pontoons is due to be completed in early 2027.

Craig Bruce, Managing Director at Pert Bruce Construction said: “We are proud to play a central role in delivering the operations and maintenance base for Inch Cape at Montrose. This project not only strengthens our longstanding relationship with Montrose Port but also highlights the skills and expertise of our local workforce.

Inch Cape has a 15-year O&M contract with turbine supplier Vestas and both the Inch Cape and Vestas teams will be housed in the new base. A total of around 50 new long-term jobs will be created, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

Inch Cape will comprise 72 Vestas 15MW turbines and its single offshore substation was installed at the North Sea site in early August. The project’s onshore substation and landfall works are well advanced in Cockenzie, East Lothian. First power is expected in late-2026 and with commercial operation date in 2027.

Inch Cape is owned in a 50/50 equal joint venture by ESB and Red Rock Renewables, and once complete will generate almost 5 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy each year or enough to power half the homes in Scotland.