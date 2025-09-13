  1. Home
  2. News
  3. First commercial vessel and trucks mark operational start at Rijeka Gateway – APMT

2025 September 13   13:11

ports

First commercial vessel and trucks mark operational start at Rijeka Gateway – APMT

Rijeka Gateway – the most modern and technologically advanced container terminal in the Adriatic – has entered full operations with two key milestones: the arrival of its first commercial vessel, Al Jasrah, and the entry of its first truck the week prior. Together, these events mark the transition from testing to readiness, confirmed by the granting of the Occupancy Permit, APMT said.

The terminal represents Croatia’s largest private logistics investment, a €380 million joint venture between APM Terminals and ENNA Group. Phase one includes 400 metres of quay, a 20-metre depth and annual capacity of 650,000 TEU, with expansion plans in place to increase capacity beyond one million TEU. Equipped with advanced cranes, automation and renewable energy systems, Rijeka Gateway sets new standards for safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Al Jasrah, measuring 368 metres in length and 51 metres in width, arrived from Port Said, Egypt, on the Asia–Europe route. Its arrival also places Rijeka within the Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, making it a key terminal on one of the world’s most important shipping networks.

Peter Corfitsen, CEO of Rijeka Gateway, said: “This terminal is more than just infrastructure. It is a symbol of Rijeka as a modern, sustainable and technologically advanced port that creates value and drives both the local and national economies. But it is not equipment and technology that make a great terminal – it is people”.

The terminal already employs more than 250 people, who have together completed over 50,000 hours of training in preparation for operations. Plans are in place for up to 60% of cargo to move by rail, strengthening regional connectivity and sustainability.

Alongside the terminal, Warehouse 22 in the Metropolis complex has been restored as Rijeka Gateway’s new headquarters, combining historic preservation with modern, seismically safe design.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:19

Construction starts on Inch Cape’s operations & maintenance base in Montrose

15:42

DOF Group ASA secures a moorings hook-up contract in the APAC region

14:22

First Inch Cape XXL monopiles heading to the UK

13:37

HII increases throughput, expands industrial base through distributed shipbuilding

12:57

Maersk adds to its fleet third methanol-ready ‘Hermes’ series newbuild

11:14

Arc announces $160 million deal with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric tugboats

09:46

NTSB issues safety alert for land-based firefighters responding to marine vessel fires

2025 September 12

18:00

HII expands distributed shipbuilding network with new facilities and partners

17:24

Georgia Ports debuts fast-track docking with Maersk as first user

16:34

Fire-damaged containership Wan Hai 503 gains port of refuge at Jebel Ali

16:05

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore highlights IMO MSC 110 resolutions

15:48

VARD begins steel cutting in Brăila for Dong Fang Offshore’s first OSCV

15:15

Sanmar launches first dual-fuel methanol escort tug for KOTUG Canada

15:04

Mexico to raise tariffs on China-built cars to 50%

14:33

GTT secures Bureau Veritas approval for new GTT CUBIQ fuel tank design

14:03

IBIA warns of unintended effects from ADN 2025 implementation in ARA bunkering hub

13:55

BIMCO: Product tanker newbuild orders fall to 2.6 million DWT in Jan–Aug

13:19

Eastern Pacific signs $300–$500m deal for 6,000-TEU vessels at Hengli Heavy

13:14

Adani Ports bars entry to vessels under US, UK or EU sanctions

12:48

OPCSA orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs for Las Palmas terminal

12:21

Valenciaport acquires facility to launch EU-backed border security project

11:44

ONE updates vessel rotations on Asia–Europe and Mediterranean services

11:04

Panama Canal Authority adds first hybrid tugboats to fleet

10:28

Hanwha Power Systems gains AiP from ABS for ammonia retrofit of 174K LNG carrier

10:19

Japan lowers price cap on Russian crude oil to USD 47.6

10:09

Maersk narrows gap with COSCO on intra-Asia routes

09:38

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for new VLGC design with wind-assisted propulsion

08:31

ClassNK issues approval in principle for liquefied CO2 carrier developed by DSOC and NODRI

07:59

Allseas signs deal with Guangzhou Shipyard International to build heavy transport vessel Grand Tour

2025 September 11

18:04

ABS, University of Michigan, Sea Forrest and Singapore Institute of Technology sign agreement on maritime electrification

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news