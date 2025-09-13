First commercial vessel and trucks mark operational start at Rijeka Gateway – APMT

Rijeka Gateway – the most modern and technologically advanced container terminal in the Adriatic – has entered full operations with two key milestones: the arrival of its first commercial vessel, Al Jasrah, and the entry of its first truck the week prior. Together, these events mark the transition from testing to readiness, confirmed by the granting of the Occupancy Permit, APMT said.

The terminal represents Croatia’s largest private logistics investment, a €380 million joint venture between APM Terminals and ENNA Group. Phase one includes 400 metres of quay, a 20-metre depth and annual capacity of 650,000 TEU, with expansion plans in place to increase capacity beyond one million TEU. Equipped with advanced cranes, automation and renewable energy systems, Rijeka Gateway sets new standards for safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Al Jasrah, measuring 368 metres in length and 51 metres in width, arrived from Port Said, Egypt, on the Asia–Europe route. Its arrival also places Rijeka within the Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, making it a key terminal on one of the world’s most important shipping networks.

Peter Corfitsen, CEO of Rijeka Gateway, said: “This terminal is more than just infrastructure. It is a symbol of Rijeka as a modern, sustainable and technologically advanced port that creates value and drives both the local and national economies. But it is not equipment and technology that make a great terminal – it is people”.

The terminal already employs more than 250 people, who have together completed over 50,000 hours of training in preparation for operations. Plans are in place for up to 60% of cargo to move by rail, strengthening regional connectivity and sustainability.

Alongside the terminal, Warehouse 22 in the Metropolis complex has been restored as Rijeka Gateway’s new headquarters, combining historic preservation with modern, seismically safe design.