2025 September 14   12:08

shipbuilding

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

The project for next-generation methanol-powered vessels, currently under the project name Green Handy, is progressing as scheduled behind the scenes. Model tests have been carried out at the SSPA facility in Gothenburg to confirm that the vessel’s performance aligns with calculations, ESL Shipping said.

“The results not only confirmed but also slightly exceeded our performance targets. The tests provided valuable insights into the hull’s behaviour,” says Technical Director Janne Eklöf.

Saila Piipari, previously the site supervisor for the Green Coaster project, has joined the Green Handy project and works in the office before heading to China to oversee construction at the shipyard. Before any steel is cut for the new vessels, extensive preparations are needed after signing a building contract. This includes plan approval and finalising the list of all main suppliers for the vessel, including engines, the hybrid system, and cargo cranes.

“The design work is progressing well, and we are working closely with Deltamarin and the shipyard to ensure that the final design meets our requirements,” says Technical Superintendent Saila Piipari.

“Our success in newbuilding projects stems from maintaining ship management and shipbuilding expertise in-house. These projects also provide excellent opportunities for internal job rotation,” says Managing Director Mikki Koskinen.

Steel production for the vessels is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026, with the delivery of the first vessel planned for the third quarter of 2027.

Main particulars of the vessels:
DWT: 17,000 mt
Length: 149.9 m
Breadth 23.77 m
Shallow draft: 8.6 m
Ice class: 1A

About ESL Shipping
ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. ESL Shipping’s competitive edge is based on its ability to responsibly secure product and raw material transportation for industries and energy production all year round, even in difficult weather conditions. The shipping company loads and unloads large ocean liners at sea as a special service. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business for over 75 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. The combined fleet of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping consists of around 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.

