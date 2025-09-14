Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

The contract will include a 150kV submarine and underground cable system to enhance the electric power connectivity of Corfu

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, says it was awarded a turnkey contract by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) for the design, supply, and installation of a 150kV composite cable system interconnecting Igoumenitsa and Corfu, Greece.

The turnkey project includes the design, manufacture, installation, protection, and commissioning of approx. 18 km of three-core submarine cables and 13 km of single-core underground cables. The 150kV composite submarine and underground cable system will further strengthen the reliability and increase the capacity of Greece’s electricity transmission network.

The submarine cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ facility in Corinth, Greece, while the land cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ land cable facility in Thiva, Greece. The project will be completed within 22 months from the signing of the contract.

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, stated: “We are proud to continue supporting IPTO in strengthening Greece’s energy infrastructure with reliable and sustainable cable solutions. This project is another important milestone that reflects Hellenic Cables’ commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and support in enhancing the Greek energy infrastructure.”

About Hellenic Cables

With over 70 years of success, Hellenic Cables is a leading provider of cables and turnkey solutions worldwide, servicing the markets of energy transmission and distribution, renewables and offshore wind, telecom and data networks, construction, and industry. Through its fully owned subsidiary Fulgor, Hellenic Cables operates its submarine cables plant in Corinth, Greece, where the production and testing of some of the longest submarine cable lengths without factory joints leveraging top-notch facilities and equipment.