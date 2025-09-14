EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

On Friday, 12 September 2025, members of the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) gathered in Lappeenranta for their annual Executive Committee Meeting. Hosted by the Port of Lappeenranta, the program opened with Marja Eskman, Project Manager, who introduced members to the operations of the port and other Lake Saimaa ports, with a particular focus on Dual-Use investments in the region. The Executive Committee Meeting was followed by an open session that highlighted the ongoing focus on how Finnish inland ports contribute to strengthening European resilience and the economy, EFIP said.

In the open session, Markus Rantavaara, Senior Manager of Operation Resources and Processes at UPM, shared insights on operations in Lake Saimaa, the challenges faced, perspectives on Dual-Use infrastructure. Followed by Niina Malm, Member of Parliament, alternate member of Defence Committee, the presentation focused defence planning in the Saimaa region, the role of ports and terminals. Finally, the open session ended with Merja Kyllönen, MEP and Member of TRAN Committee addressed the EU support for dual-use investments, and strategies to balance defence requirements with commercially viable, climate-neutral development.

The Executive Committee members enjoyed a beautiful, guided cruise aboard the M/S Camilla, of the Port of Lappeenranta.

The discussion covered various policy developments such as Connecting Europe Facility Proposal, Military Mobility Proposal, Sustainable Transport Investment Plan, CEF Call 2026 and the Port Strategy.

The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) is acting as the unique voice of inland ports in Europe. It highlights and promotes the role of inland ports as nodal points for intermodal transport, combining road, rail, maritime and inland waterway transport.