Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

2025 September 14   15:12

Operations will be introduced by venture of “AD Ports Group” and “Resources Investment”

A new passenger ferry service in the Comoros island archipelago in East Africa – the first to also transport vehicles – was launched during an official ceremony on the island of Anjouan, attended by H.E. Azali Assoumani, the President of The Union of The Comoros, H.E. Jumaa Rashed Al Remeithi, The UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, and other senior officials, AD Ports Group said.

This project comes as part of the country’s ongoing economic and development initiatives, as the Comorian Government continues its efforts in collaboration with partners and investors to implement strategic projects in the maritime transport, ports, and logistics sectors. These initiatives aim to support sustainable development, strengthen regional integration in East Africa, and deliver mutual benefits to local communities.

The service was introduced by Serdal International, a joint venture of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global enabler of integrated trade, transport, industry, and logistics solutions; and Resources Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company that focuses on impactful, strategic investments across various sectors, both within emerging and established markets. This milestone is part of Serdal International endeavour to drive maritime trade and expand commercial operations in emerging markets, with a particular focus on Africa. 

Managed by AD Ports Group’s Noatum Maritime, the ferry service is designed to enhance inter-island connectivity, and will provide safe, reliable, and affordable transport for the people of Comoros, whilst opening greater access to markets, healthcare, education, and tourism opportunities.

The Comoros ferry services will be provided through the vessel Yameela, which has capacity for up to 190 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, and up to 45 vehicles. The route will link Port of Moroni, the principal maritime gateway on Grande Comore, the main island, with the town of Mutsamudu on the volcanic island of Anjouan, creating a faster and more dependable connection for residents and visitors. 

The new passenger and auto service reflects Serdal International’s investment in strengthening maritime and logistics infrastructure and solutions across Africa, reinforcing its commitment to economic development and regional integration.

