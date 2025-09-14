  1. Home
2025 September 14   14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

The costs of these project and assistance requested would be approximately USD 215 million/MUR 9.80 billion

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, His Excellency Dr. The Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam undertook a State Visit to India at the invitation of His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India. The two Prime Ministers held very fruitful discussions on a wide range of bilateral issues. On the basis of requests submitted by the Government of Mauritius, the following projects have been agreed, in principle, to be jointly implemented by India and Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs of India said.

Projects/Assistance to be undertaken on Grant basis

I. New Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital.
II. AYUSH Centre of Excellence.
III. Veterinary School and Animal Hospital.
IV. Provision of helicopters.

It is estimated that the costs of these project and assistance requested would be approximately USD 215 million/MUR 9.80 billion.

Projects/Assistance to be undertaken on Grant-cum-LOC basis. Estimated costs of these projects/assistance would be approximately USD 440 million/MUR 20.10 billion.

On the strategic side the two sides have also agreed, in-principle, for the following: Redevelopment and restructuring of Port in Mauritius; Assistance in development and surveillance of Chagos Marine Protected Area.

It was also in-principle, agreed that the Government of India will extend budgetary assistance of USD 25 mn in the current Financial Year.

