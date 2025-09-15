Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

The Albanese Government will provide $12 billion to deliver a Defence Precinct at Henderson in Western Australia. According to the government, the project will enable continuous naval shipbuilding and contribute to Australia’s commitments under the AUKUS partnership.

The funding is described as an early contribution towards what independent planning and advice indicate will require around $25 billion in investment over the next decade. The government said the project is expected to support 10,000 direct jobs over the next twenty years and create opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses in the state.

The initial allocation will support construction works, infrastructure and facilities, including the building of surface vessels for the Australian Defence Force, starting with the Army’s Landing Craft and potentially future frigates, facilities for surface combatant sustainment, contingency docking for conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s, and depot-level maintenance including graving docks.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Today’s investment is another way we are delivering record defence funding to bolster Australia’s capabilities. This world class precinct will create more than 10,000 local jobs and strong opportunities for local industry.”

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles stated, “Henderson will be critical to Australia’s shipbuilding and sustainment industry while supporting continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine pathway.”

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said, “This investment is part of the Albanese Government’s commitment to building our sovereign defence industry and supporting a future made in Australia.”

The government’s earlier $127 million funding for planning work at Henderson has already been committed. Additional funding requirements will be considered after detailed design work is completed and potential delivery models, including private financing, are evaluated. The project will be delivered in partnership with the Western Australian Government under the Commonwealth-State Cooperation Agreement.

Australian Defence Force (ADF) is the military organisation responsible for defending Australia and its national interests. It comprises the Royal Australian Navy, the Australian Army, and the Royal Australian Air Force.

AUKUS is a security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, announced in 2021, with a focus on defence cooperation, particularly in nuclear-powered submarines and advanced technologies.