  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

2025 September 15   00:12

shipbuilding

Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

The Albanese Government will provide $12 billion to deliver a Defence Precinct at Henderson in Western Australia. According to the government, the project will enable continuous naval shipbuilding and contribute to Australia’s commitments under the AUKUS partnership.  

The funding is described as an early contribution towards what independent planning and advice indicate will require around $25 billion in investment over the next decade. The government said the project is expected to support 10,000 direct jobs over the next twenty years and create opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses in the state.  

The initial allocation will support construction works, infrastructure and facilities, including the building of surface vessels for the Australian Defence Force, starting with the Army’s Landing Craft and potentially future frigates, facilities for surface combatant sustainment, contingency docking for conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s, and depot-level maintenance including graving docks.  

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Today’s investment is another way we are delivering record defence funding to bolster Australia’s capabilities. This world class precinct will create more than 10,000 local jobs and strong opportunities for local industry.”  

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles stated, “Henderson will be critical to Australia’s shipbuilding and sustainment industry while supporting continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine pathway.”  

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said, “This investment is part of the Albanese Government’s commitment to building our sovereign defence industry and supporting a future made in Australia.”  

The government’s earlier $127 million funding for planning work at Henderson has already been committed. Additional funding requirements will be considered after detailed design work is completed and potential delivery models, including private financing, are evaluated.  The project will be delivered in partnership with the Western Australian Government under the Commonwealth-State Cooperation Agreement. 

Australian Defence Force (ADF) is the military organisation responsible for defending Australia and its national interests. It comprises the Royal Australian Navy, the Australian Army, and the Royal Australian Air Force. 

AUKUS is a security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, announced in 2021, with a focus on defence cooperation, particularly in nuclear-powered submarines and advanced technologies.

Topics:

nuclear

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

00:22

Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

2025 September 14

15:12

Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

14:19

Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

12:08

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

11:47

EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

10:31

LR approves SHI’s next-generation SnapWind Float offshore wind design

09:26

Imports declining following summer surge ahead of tariffs – NRF

2025 September 13

16:19

Construction starts on Inch Cape’s operations & maintenance base in Montrose

15:42

DOF Group ASA secures a moorings hook-up contract in the APAC region

14:22

First Inch Cape XXL monopiles heading to the UK

13:37

HII increases throughput, expands industrial base through distributed shipbuilding

13:11

First commercial vessel and trucks mark operational start at Rijeka Gateway – APMT

12:57

Maersk adds to its fleet third methanol-ready ‘Hermes’ series newbuild

11:14

Arc announces $160 million deal with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric tugboats

09:46

NTSB issues safety alert for land-based firefighters responding to marine vessel fires

2025 September 12

18:00

HII expands distributed shipbuilding network with new facilities and partners

17:24

Georgia Ports debuts fast-track docking with Maersk as first user

16:34

Fire-damaged containership Wan Hai 503 gains port of refuge at Jebel Ali

16:05

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore highlights IMO MSC 110 resolutions

15:48

VARD begins steel cutting in Brăila for Dong Fang Offshore’s first OSCV

15:15

Sanmar launches first dual-fuel methanol escort tug for KOTUG Canada

15:04

Mexico to raise tariffs on China-built cars to 50%

14:33

GTT secures Bureau Veritas approval for new GTT CUBIQ fuel tank design

14:03

IBIA warns of unintended effects from ADN 2025 implementation in ARA bunkering hub

13:55

BIMCO: Product tanker newbuild orders fall to 2.6 million DWT in Jan–Aug

13:19

Eastern Pacific signs $300–$500m deal for 6,000-TEU vessels at Hengli Heavy

13:14

Adani Ports bars entry to vessels under US, UK or EU sanctions

12:48

OPCSA orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs for Las Palmas terminal

12:21

Valenciaport acquires facility to launch EU-backed border security project

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news