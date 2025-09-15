Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

Disney Cruise Line has postponed the maiden voyage of the Disney Adventure — set to be its largest ship and the brand’s first to be based year-round in Asia — by roughly three months to March 10, 2026, citing construction delays.

“As we work on the final touches to bring the Disney Adventure to our guests, we’ve encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process,” said Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences. “To ensure the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence, we’ve made the decision to adjust our timeline. We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us.”

Passengers booked on the original Dec. 15, 2025 inaugural sailing are being automatically moved to the new March 10, 2026 maiden voyage with a 50% fare reduction on that sailing, while those unable to make the new date may request a full refund. For customers booked on other affected departures through March 12, 2026, Disney is issuing automatic refunds and offering a 50% discount on the voyage fare of a future cruise, subject to standard booking windows and terms.

About 25 sailings in the inaugural season are affected, covering departures originally scheduled between mid-December 2025 and mid-March 2026. The approximately 208,000-gross-ton ship, with capacity around 6,700 guests, is being completed in Germany from the partially built Global Dream and was at sea trials earlier this month before returning to the yard.

The vessel will homeport in Singapore for at least five years under a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and is slated to operate three- and four-night itineraries around Southeast Asia.

The delay follows sea trials and does not signal a broader shift in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet plans.