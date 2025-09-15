  1. Home
2025 September 15   08:07

UK government and industry commit over £1.1 billion to maritime decarbonisation and port investment

The UK government and private sector announced more than £1.1 billion of investment in the maritime sector on 15 September 2025, the opening day of London International Shipping Week.

The funding combines £448 million of public money and £700 million of private investment to support port infrastructure, maritime decarbonisation projects and coastal community employment.  

According to the Department for Transport, the government allocation will strengthen the UK SHORE programme, which funds research and development in clean maritime technologies and fuels, including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, electricity and wind power. Since launch, the programme has committed £240 million to over 200 projects, supporting 750 jobs.  

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Today’s £1.1 billion boost for the maritime industry will supercharge growth and jobs in our coastal towns and cities – making the UK one of the best places in the world to invest. We’re committing almost half a billion to cut carbon emissions from shipping – steering us towards net zero by 2050 and cementing Britain’s place as a clean energy superpower through our Plan for Change.”  

The new Maritime Minister, Keir Mather, visited Cammell Laird dry dock in Birkenhead, Liverpool, where £3.6 million of UK SHORE funding had already attracted £3.6 million in private investment for a zero-emission shore power system. The company estimates the project, supporting 15 jobs, could save the equivalent of annual fuel use from 20,000 cars.  

APCL Group Chief Executive David McGinley described the ministerial visit as an opportunity to showcase shipbuilding and ship repair projects, adding that the group supports 100% of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary fleet. APCL’s Cammell Laird unit is developing shore-to-ship power technology valued at £7 million, part-funded with a £3.5 million grant from the Department for Transport’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 4.  

Other projects cited by the government include Aqua Superpower’s £6 million UK SHORE-funded charging network, estimated to cut emissions by 2,800 tonnes of CO2 annually, and Smart Green Shipping’s £3.3 million FastRig wingsails, built in Scotland and designed to reduce fuel and emissions by up to 40%.  

Private investment announced at the event included £300 million from Peel Ports for facilities in Liverpool, Hunterston and Great Yarmouth, £250 million from NatPower Marine for shore power infrastructure expected to support over 2,000 jobs, and £150 million from the Port of Tyne for its North Side development, projected to create up to 12,000 jobs.  

Claudio Veritiero, CEO of Peel Ports Group, stated the company has invested £1.5 billion in the past decade and plans a further £1 billion over the next five years. Matt Beeton, CEO of the Port of Tyne, highlighted the site’s role in offshore wind and manufacturing, while NatPower Marine CEO Stefano D.M. Sommadossi said the company’s £250 million investment would create long-term skilled jobs.  

The Department for Transport also launched the UK cruise growth plan during the week, citing the cruise sector’s contribution of £5.8 billion to the UK economy and 60,000 jobs.

London International Shipping Week runs from 15 to 19 September 2025.

